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2026 November 12   00:15

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Port of Long Beach cuts emissions in record 9.9m-TEU year

Diesel soot emissions at the Port of Long Beach fell 7% in 2025 as the US container gateway handled a record nearly 9.9m TEU, its annual emissions inventory shows.  

Nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide emissions each declined 9% from 2024, while greenhouse gas emissions fell 6%. Emissions per container reached their lowest level on record, reflecting greater use of shore power, zero-emission cargo equipment and calls by cleaner vessels.  

The longer-term picture was mixed. Since the port and neighbouring Port of Los Angeles updated their Clean Air Action Plan in 2017, diesel particulates have declined 13%, nitrogen oxides 34% and sulfur oxides 29%.

Greenhouse gas emissions, however, rose 9% as container throughput increased 31%.  Against a 2005 baseline, diesel soot emissions were down 91%, nitrogen oxides 70%, sulfur oxides 98% and greenhouse gases 9%, despite a 47% increase in throughput.  

The inventory showed that 95% of drayage trucks were 2014 models or newer, while 2% were zero-emission. Shore-power and emissions-control barge use increased 11%, ships with Tier III engines accounted for 21% of calls, and zero-emission models made up 21% of cargo-handling equipment.  

“These findings confirm one of our foundational principles – that it’s possible to serve as a vibrant and strong jobs engine for the nation while protecting the environment,” Harbor Commission President Steven Neal said. “We are incredibly proud of our achievements and will continue our unwavering commitment to cutting emissions for our community.”  

The port plans incentives to increase zero-emission truck use, expanded truck vouchers, changes to its Green Ship Incentive Program and infrastructure planning for cargo-handling equipment, harbour craft and locomotives. The inventory is reviewed by US federal, California and regional air regulators.  

“It’s been said the best way to predict the future is to create it,” port chief executive Noel Hacegaba said. “In our case, we are laser-focused on building the Port of the Future – a safe, resilient and zero-emissions port. Our latest inventory shows us we’re on the right track, and although there’s more to do, it’s worth celebrating what we’ve accomplished so far together with our partners.”  

The joint Clean Air Action Plan marks its 20th anniversary in 2026.  

The Port of Long Beach is a department of the City of Long Beach governed by a Board of Harbor Commissioners. It aims to handle 20m TEU annually by 2050 and plans $3.3bn in capital investment over the next decade. It estimates annual cargo value at $300bn and associated US employment at 2.7m jobs. It allocates $3m annually to local non-profits and is one of 18 US commercial strategic seaports.  

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