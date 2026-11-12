IMO outlines $5m-backed shipping finance platform at South Korea forum

A $5m-backed initiative to prepare shipping decarbonisation projects for investment was presented at a forum in Busan, South Korea, the International Maritime Organization said in a statement on 11 November 2026.

Sonakshi Mishra, project manager for the UN agency's GHG-SMART programme, presented FIN-SMART+ at the 29 October decarbonisation forum during Korean Maritime Week.

The Global Environment Facility approved a $5m grant for the project on 6 February 2026. Its register lists $326.39m in associated co-financing. Neither figure represents new funding announced at the Busan event.

The International Maritime Organization is executing FIN-SMART+ in collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank Group. The platform aims to bring national action plans, pilot schemes and feasibility studies closer to investment readiness by connecting project developers with potential financiers.

The initiative builds on FIN-SMART roundtables launched in October 2020 and focuses on developing countries, particularly small island developing states and least developed countries. Its work includes project preparation, capacity building and regional cooperation to attract investment.

Mishra also outlined GHG-SMART, a separate programme that is finalising a study of climate finance flows in shipping to identify funding gaps and investment opportunities. South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has worked with the UN maritime agency on GHG-SMART training since 2022.

The programme has trained 79 participants from 48 countries. The UN agency's Seungjun Seo presented data from its Future Fuels and Technology Project. Organised with the South Korean ministry, the Busan session attracted more than 400 participants from government, finance, maritime businesses, ports and research institutions.

The initiatives support the organisation's 2023 greenhouse gas strategy, which aims for net-zero emissions from international shipping by or around 2050. It seeks at least 5% of shipping's energy use to come from zero- or near-zero-emission fuels and technologies by 2030, striving for 10%.

The London-based International Maritime Organization is the UN specialised agency responsible for maritime safety, security and ship-source pollution prevention.

The Global Environment Facility is a multilateral environmental fund, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is a multilateral development bank.