Container traffic at Helsinki port jumps 12.6% as cargo rises 1.6% in the first 10 months of 2026

Container throughput at Finland's Port of Helsinki jumped 12.6% to 454,737 TEU in the first 10 months of 2026, while overall cargo volumes rose 1.6% to 11.58 million tonnes, official port statistics shows.

Total cargo throughput increased from 11.40 million tonnes in the same period last year, driven by growth in container and unitised freight traffic despite declines in bulk and breakbulk shipments. Loaded container traffic rose 8.7% to 317,937 TEU, while empty container movements increased 22.9% to 136,800 TEU.

Total container throughput stood at 403,847 TEU a year earlier. Unitised cargo volumes, comprising freight transported in trucks, semitrailers and containers, grew 4.7% to 10.70 million tonnes. Exports increased 6.2% to 6.03 million tonnes, while imports rose 2.7% to 4.68 million tonnes.

Bulk cargo volumes fell 17.2% to 567,752 tonnes, while breakbulk shipments declined 49.8% to 189,880 tonnes. International cargo throughput increased 2.2% to 11.49 million tonnes, with exports up 3.0% and imports rising 1.1%. Coastal cargo traffic dropped 41.9% to 89,120 tonnes.

In October alone, the Finnish port handled 1.20 million tonnes of cargo, a 5.2% year-on-year increase. Truck and semitrailer movements rose 2.1% to 552,271 units between January and October.

Scheduled passenger traffic declined 0.8% to 8.02 million passengers.

Port of Helsinki Ltd (Helsingin Satama Oy) is a Finnish limited liability company wholly owned by the City of Helsinki. The port was incorporated on 1 January 2015. Its operations include Vuosaari Harbour and passenger terminals serving ferry connections to Estonia, Sweden and Germany.