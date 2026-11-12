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2026 November 12   03:22

Hapag-Lloyd raises 2026 EBIT outlook to $2.4bn in third upgrade

German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd has lifted its 2026 operating profit forecast for a third time, raising the upper end to $2.4bn as robust spot freight rates drive better-than-expected fourth-quarter performance, a regulatory disclosure showed.  

The Hamburg-based group now expects earnings before interest and taxes of $2bn to $2.4bn, against its previous estimate of $1.25bn to $1.75bn. Its EBITDA forecast has increased to $4.6bn to $5bn from $3.9bn to $4.4bn.  

In euro terms, Hapag-Lloyd expects EBITDA of €4bn to €4.4bn, previously €3.4bn to €3.8bn, and EBIT of €1.7bn to €2.1bn, up from €1.1bn to €1.5bn.  

The 11 November upgrade follows increases on 13 July and 28 September. Before the first revision, Hapag-Lloyd had expected an operating result ranging from a $1.5bn loss to a $500m profit. July's upgrade lifted the EBIT range to $100m to $1.1bn, before September's increase to $1.25bn to $1.75bn.  

The company warned that volatile freight rates and persistent geopolitical challenges leave its latest forecast subject to considerable uncertainty.  

Red Sea diversions, congestion at Asian ports and Panama Canal restrictions have reduced effective shipping capacity, helping sustain freight rates despite wider uncertainty over global trade.  

Hapag-Lloyd shares rose as much as 6.8% following the announcement and were up 4.2% by 11:27 GMT.  The group was due to publish its financial results for the first nine months of 2026 on 12 November.  

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a German shipping and logistics company headquartered in Hamburg, operating container liner services and terminal infrastructure. It has a fleet of approximately 300 vessels with capacity of 2.5m TEU, runs 129 liner services connecting more than 600 ports and holds stakes in 24 terminals across Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa.

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