Polish energy group ORLEN terminates QatarEnergy LNG deal over failed deliveries

Polish energy group ORLEN has given notice to terminate a long-term LNG supply contract with QatarEnergy after prolonged force majeure prevented deliveries, a regulatory filing dated 10 November shows.

The oil-indexed agreement covered 1 million tonnes of LNG annually, equivalent to approximately 15.3 TWh, and had an estimated value of €570 million ($634 million), or PLN 2.5 billion ($632 million), for 2026.

The contract was signed on 29 June 2009 by Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo (PGNiG) and Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited, now QatarEnergy LNG. Deliveries began in 2016 and were scheduled to continue until 2034. The agreement will remain in force for 60 days after the termination notice.

QatarEnergy suspended LNG production in March following attacks on its facilities in Qatar and declared force majeure on affected deliveries. Further strikes on 18 and 19 March damaged two LNG production trains and a gas-to-liquids facility at Ras Laffan.

Tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz were also disrupted. ORLEN had expected Qatari LNG deliveries to resume around mid-November after several months of interruption.

The Polish group will retain its second QatarEnergy contract, covering up to 1 million tonnes of LNG annually until 2034 under a pricing formula linked to gas market quotations. ORLEN maintains that the termination will not affect its gas supply security.

Production from its own fields and existing long-term agreements is sufficient to cover the group's requirements. Its supply portfolio also includes gas from Norway and the United States.

ORLEN has a long-term supply agreement with US exporter Venture Global, which began commercial operations at the first phase of its Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana on 31 October.

ORLEN S.A. is a Polish integrated energy company operating in oil refining, petrochemicals, power generation and energy distribution. PGNiG, which merged with ORLEN in 2022, was a Polish natural gas exploration, production and trading company.

QatarEnergy is Qatar's state-owned energy corporation responsible for developing the country's oil and gas resources. QatarEnergy LNG operates gas liquefaction and export facilities at Ras Laffan.