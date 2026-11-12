  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Polish energy group ORLEN terminates QatarEnergy LNG deal over failed deliveries

2026 November 12   04:30

LNG

Polish energy group ORLEN terminates QatarEnergy LNG deal over failed deliveries

Polish energy group ORLEN has given notice to terminate a long-term LNG supply contract with QatarEnergy after prolonged force majeure prevented deliveries, a regulatory filing dated 10 November shows.  

The oil-indexed agreement covered 1 million tonnes of LNG annually, equivalent to approximately 15.3 TWh, and had an estimated value of €570 million ($634 million), or PLN 2.5 billion ($632 million), for 2026.  

The contract was signed on 29 June 2009 by Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo (PGNiG) and Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited, now QatarEnergy LNG. Deliveries began in 2016 and were scheduled to continue until 2034. The agreement will remain in force for 60 days after the termination notice.  

QatarEnergy suspended LNG production in March following attacks on its facilities in Qatar and declared force majeure on affected deliveries. Further strikes on 18 and 19 March damaged two LNG production trains and a gas-to-liquids facility at Ras Laffan.

Tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz were also disrupted.  ORLEN had expected Qatari LNG deliveries to resume around mid-November after several months of interruption.  

The Polish group will retain its second QatarEnergy contract, covering up to 1 million tonnes of LNG annually until 2034 under a pricing formula linked to gas market quotations.  ORLEN maintains that the termination will not affect its gas supply security.

Production from its own fields and existing long-term agreements is sufficient to cover the group's requirements.  Its supply portfolio also includes gas from Norway and the United States.

ORLEN has a long-term supply agreement with US exporter Venture Global, which began commercial operations at the first phase of its Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana on 31 October.  

ORLEN S.A. is a Polish integrated energy company operating in oil refining, petrochemicals, power generation and energy distribution. PGNiG, which merged with ORLEN in 2022, was a Polish natural gas exploration, production and trading company.  

QatarEnergy is Qatar's state-owned energy corporation responsible for developing the country's oil and gas resources. QatarEnergy LNG operates gas liquefaction and export facilities at Ras Laffan. 

Topics:

LNG

QatarEnergy

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

03:22

Hapag-Lloyd raises 2026 EBIT outlook to $2.4bn in third upgrade

02:19

Container traffic at Helsinki port jumps 12.6% as cargo rises 1.6% in the first 10 months of 2026

01:33

Spain's general strike shuts container terminals at Algeciras, Valencia and Barcelona

01:01

IMO outlines $5m-backed shipping finance platform at South Korea forum

00:15

Port of Long Beach cuts emissions in record 9.9m-TEU year

2026 November 11

18:07

AD Ports lifts Q3 profit 64% despite 57% slump in box volumes

17:34

Hengli Dalian takes second place in global boxship orderbook

17:21

Between November 6 and 10, the price of fuel oil at the port of Kaliningrad rose by 3.5%, while the price of diesel fuel fell by 0.9%.

17:16

Indian shipbuilder Swan orders Everllence dual-fuel engines for six chemical tankers

15:44

MSC Cruises cancels MSC Seaview's Ibiza call in Spain over strike

15:14

European NGO Transport & Environment to launch EU shore power coalition

14:52

Turkey to auction $64m LPG assets at Mediterranean and Black Sea terminals

14:22

Canada restores sanctions on Iranian tanker operator NITC after 10 years

13:42

US weighs sale of four sanctioned supertankers for Hormuz transit

13:12

Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading buys Trieste oil terminal in Italy

12:32

South Korean trader POSCO International completes $711m LNG terminal at Gwangyang

12:01

UAE-to-India crude tanker freight surges 377% amid Hormuz disruption

11:42

ICTSI posts 20% profit rise and $1.14bn cash balance in the first nine months of 2026

10:32

Bermuda stevedore orders first Konecranes ESP.4 crane outside Europe

10:14

Spanish shipping group Boluda to buy Matrans terminal in Rotterdam, Netherlands

09:45

Kongsberg pitches 56-metre submarine hunter for UK navy

2026 November 10

18:07

Taiwanese liners Evergreen and Yang Ming post 96% and 82% October revenue gains

17:27

ADNOC Drilling wins $313.6m Kuwait jack-up contracts

16:45

Lithuania plans months-long holds on Russian and Belarusian grain at Klaipeda port

16:24

Maltese tanker Hydra nears grounded Caroline Bezengi off Oman

15:44

Nine injured as tourist speedboat hits fishing vessel off Pattaya

15:09

Maersk-chartered boxship knocks down quay crane at China's Yantian port

14:55

Panama Canal lifts daily booking slots to 34 and Neopanamax draft to 50 feet

14:25

Greek-led shipowner Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 newbuildings

13:20

Malaysia joins IMO LNG ship safety training programme in Japan for first time

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news