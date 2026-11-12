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2026 November 12   05:40

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Italy says EU partners failed to reinforce Red Sea merchant ship escorts

European Union governments have failed to provide the additional warships needed to strengthen merchant vessel escorts in the Red Sea despite repeated appeals from Rome, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on 10 November.  

“I have yet to see anything concrete,” Crosetto said after an event in Rome, adding that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had fully understood Italy’s request to reinforce the bloc’s Operation Aspides.  

The shortage is already affecting commercial shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. On 28 September, Kallas acknowledged that merchant vessels were queuing for naval escorts because the mission lacked sufficient frigates to protect them.  

On 12 October, Kallas said Aspides needed at least 10 warships to operate effectively but remained below that level. She welcomed additional vessels offered by EU member states, while stressing that further contributions were necessary.  

Crosetto said about one-third of European military operations depended on Italy’s contribution, while some substantially larger countries provided considerably less.  

Rome has called on EU partners to deploy additional ships or share the financial burden if they cannot provide naval assets. Italy has indicated its willingness to send a second frigate, provided other countries help cover the costs.  

Concerns over the mission’s resources were also raised on 5 November by General Seán Clancy, chairman of the EU Military Committee, during an event at the operation’s headquarters in Larissa, Greece.  “Our operational ambitions must be matched by the resources necessary to achieve them,” Clancy said, emphasising the need for adequate naval assets, personnel and capabilities.  

Despite the shortage, escort operations continue. Figures published by the European Commission on 3 November show that Aspides has protected more than 800 merchant vessels and monitored more than 2,000 since its establishment.  

EUNAVFOR Aspides is a European Union military maritime security operation launched in February 2024 to protect commercial shipping against attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement. Operating under a strictly defensive mandate, it supports freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and surrounding waters.  

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