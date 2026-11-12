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2026 November 12   06:50

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95 ships queue off Romania's Sulina Canal as backlog may take 10 days to ease

A backlog of about 95 vessels off Romania's Sulina Canal could take at least 10 days to reduce to a minimum, Romanian shipping agency Avalon Shipping's operations manager Katerina Kononenko said.  

Another 30 vessels were waiting to leave the Danube on 9 November. Kononenko's estimate assumed 10 canal transits a day, while at least 10 upstream and eight downstream movements were expected that day.  

The congestion is affecting access to Ukrainian, Romanian and Moldovan ports along the lower Danube, a key shipping route connecting the region with the Black Sea.  

A separate operational update from Ukrainian logistics company FERRY GROUP on 10 November counted approximately 66 vessels bound for Ukrainian ports, including 37 heading to Izmail, 23 to Reni and six to Kiliya. Another 40 ships were destined for Romanian and Moldovan ports.  

The inbound list for Ukrainian Danube ports contained 115 vessels, while 28 were awaiting departure from Ukrainian ports.  

Only 15 vessels entered Ukrainian ports through Sulina between 1 and 9 November, averaging 1.7 ships a day.  

Adverse weather has restricted canal operations. The waterway was closed from 2 to 4 November and again on 7 November, while only outbound traffic was permitted on 8 November.  Danube water levels were rising, but no official notice had authorised an increase in the maximum permitted draught. The limits remained at 7.01 metres for Sulina and 5.3 metres for Ukraine's alternative Bystre route.  

Not all vessels at Sulina anchorage are necessarily waiting for canal transit. Tulcea harbour master Iulian Dan Ichim has previously explained that some ships remain at anchor while awaiting cargo contracts or available berths.  

Revised clearance procedures introduced in September allow vessels bound for Ukrainian Danube ports to complete entry formalities in the Black Sea rather than inside the canal. The changes were designed to reduce unnecessary manoeuvres and increase daily throughput.  The prolonged congestion is complicating cargo scheduling and delivery commitments, potentially increasing costs for charterers and cargo owners.  

Avalon Shipping SRL is a Romanian shipping agency based in Galați. Its activities include vessel chartering, cargo transshipment and agency services at Danube ports, including Brăila, Reni and Izmail.  

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