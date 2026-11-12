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2026 November 12   07:00

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US energy agency sees Brent at $77 by late 2027 as Middle East oil flows recover

Brent crude prices are forecast to fall to an average of $77 a barrel in the fourth quarter of 2027 as Middle East oil production recovers and global inventories rebuild, the US Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook.  

The agency expects Brent to average $86 in 2027, down from $97 in 2026. Prices are forecast to remain near $100 a barrel through December as tanker shortages, longer shipping routes and supply disruption risks keep oil transportation costs elevated.  

Brent averaged $124 a barrel in October, up $10 from September and its highest inflation-adjusted level since July 2022. Tanker attacks in the Middle East and Black Sea disrupted oil shipments, reduced vessel availability and drove freight rates sharply higher.  

Middle East oil exports nevertheless increased slightly in October following the restart of Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline, ship-tracking data from Vortexa showed.

Ship-to-ship transfers off Oman also helped maintain flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent fell below $100 a barrel on November 4.  

Regional crude production shut-ins averaged 2.5m barrels per day in October, down from a May peak of 10.9m bpd. The EIA expects disruptions to remain broadly unchanged through December before easing to 1.9m bpd in the first half of 2027 and 1.3m bpd in the second half.  

The forecast assumes most Middle East production outside Iran will return to pre-disruption levels by the end of the second quarter of 2027. Pipeline bypasses, overland transport and ship-to-ship transfers are expected to support the recovery, alongside additional pipeline capacity scheduled to enter service in the United Arab Emirates next year.

Iranian exports are expected to remain constrained.  Global oil inventories declined by an estimated 1.2m bpd in the third quarter of 2026 but are forecast to increase by 3.5m bpd in the first half of 2027, pushing Brent below $90 a barrel in the second quarter.  

The EIA cautioned that shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and alternative export routes would remain vulnerable to disruption, potentially causing greater short-term price volatility than its monthly projections suggest.  

The forecast incorporates information available through November 5.  

The EIA is the US Department of Energy's independent statistical and analytical agency, established in 1977. It collects and publishes energy statistics and prepares market forecasts. Vortexa is an energy and maritime freight analytics company providing vessel-tracking and cargo-flow data for crude oil, refined products, LPG and LNG markets.

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oil and gas sector

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