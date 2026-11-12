Danish bunker supplier Monjasa buys five tankers in record West Africa deal

Danish bunker supplier and shipowner Monjasa has acquired five sister product tankers from German shipowner Bernhard Schulte in its largest-ever single tonnage purchase, strengthening its West African operations, the company confirmed on 11 November.

The deal covers five tankers built between 2010 and 2011, each with a declared deadweight capacity of 16,621 tonnes. Four have already been delivered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and deployed in West Africa and northwest Europe.

The fifth is scheduled for delivery by the end of November 2026. The purchase price was not disclosed. The four delivered vessels are Monjasa Tracer, formerly Eva Schulte (2010); Monjasa Tuner, formerly Erika Schulte (2011); Monjasa Twister, formerly Everhard Schulte (2010); and Monjasa Tracker, formerly Edzard Schulte (2011). The fifth tanker, Monjasa Trigger, formerly Elisabeth Schulte (2010), is awaiting handover.

“This is the largest single tonnage acquisition in our history,” said Monjasa group chief executive Anders Østergaard. The purchase forms part of the group's fleet renewal programme and will initially strengthen its West African bunkering operations.

The vessels may also be employed in commercial freight trading or redeployed elsewhere in Monjasa's international supply network.

Østergaard said acquiring five sister ships offered operational advantages through common technical requirements and established operating cost structures, allowing Monjasa to draw on its existing ship management capabilities.

Once all five vessels have been delivered, Monjasa's fleet will comprise 20 owned tankers and approximately 10 vessels on time charter.

The acquisition follows a year in which Monjasa completed 16,741 marine fuel supply operations across 877 ports worldwide.

Founded in Denmark in 2002, Monjasa is a privately held marine fuel trading and physical supply group with interests in shipowning and oil terminal operations. Its parent company, Monjasa Holding A/S, is wholly owned by co-founder Østergaard. The group supplied 6.8m tonnes of marine fuels in 2025, generating revenue of $4bn and net profit of $39m.

Hamburg-based Bernhard Schulte is the shipowning business of Germany's privately held, family-owned Schulte Group. It controls a diversified fleet of more than 80 fully or partly owned vessels, including container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, gas carriers and offshore vessels.