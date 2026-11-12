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2026 November 12   09:20

ammonia

Swedish PowerCell wins $1.5m fuel cell order for maritime ammonia project in Norway

Spanish hydrogen technology company H2SITE has placed a SEK 15 million ($1.50 million) order with Swedish fuel cell manufacturer PowerCell for a Norwegian maritime ammonia-to-power project, the Swedish supplier confirmed.  

The contract, announced on 10 November, covers Marine System 225 fuel cell systems and engineering, integration and commissioning services for HydraNord Power. The H2SITE-led project is developing a system capable of delivering 700 kW of net electrical power for commercial vessels.  

H2SITE's membrane reactor technology will convert ammonia into high-purity hydrogen, which PowerCell's fuel cells will use to generate electricity. The modular system is designed to produce up to one tonne of hydrogen daily and could be adapted for newbuildings and existing vessels, with multiple units combined to meet higher power requirements.  

The system will undergo land-based testing at Energy House in Stord, Norway. PowerCell's contract is scheduled to run from the fourth quarter of 2026 until the end of 2028. Development and integration are planned for 2027, with commissioning targeted for early 2028.  

The project received Enova funding announced in September, valued at €3.4 million ($3.77 million) and NOK 39.1 million ($4.09 million at current exchange rates).  

The consortium also includes Norwegian energy company Equinor, car carrier operator Höegh Autoliners, Breeze Ship Design, Sustainable Energy Catapult Centre, Alltec and Maritime CleanTech.  

The technology targets auxiliary and hybrid power applications in deep-sea shipping, offshore operations and other maritime sectors.  

“Our ambition is to make hydrogen available from ammonia where vessels need it,” said H2SITE chief executive Andrés Galnares.  PowerCell chief executive Richard Berkling said: “Shipowners need solutions that fit their vessels, routes and operating conditions.”  

The initial installation is a land-based demonstration. No vessel or shipowner has been identified for commercial deployment.  

Gothenburg-based PowerCell Sweden AB was established in 2008 as an industrial spin-out from Volvo Group. It manufactures hydrogen fuel cell stacks and systems for maritime, aviation, transport and stationary power applications.  

H2SITE operates as Spanish company Hydrogen Onsite SL, specialising in membrane reactors for hydrogen production, separation and ammonia cracking. 

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