Ferrochrome volumes rise 41.92% at India's Paradip port in the current 2026-27 financial year

Ferrochrome handling at India's Paradip port rose 41.92% to 51,090 tonnes in the current 2026-27 financial year, the port authority said. The cumulative volume compares with 36,000 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2025-26, representing an increase of 15,090 tonnes.

Paradip Port Authority did not specify the cut-off date for the figures, which cover part of the ongoing financial year rather than completed annual totals.

Ferrochrome, an iron-chromium alloy used primarily in stainless steel production, is among the industrial commodities handled at the port, alongside coal, iron ore, crude oil and other bulk cargoes.

Paradip is targeting total cargo throughput of more than 170 million tonnes in 2026-27, after handling 156.45 million tonnes in the previous financial year, up 4.02% from 150.41 million tonnes in 2024-25.

The port ranked second among India's major ports by cargo volume in 2025-26.

Paradip Port Authority is an autonomous statutory body operating under India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It administers the port on the Bay of Bengal coast in Odisha and is governed by a board constituted by the Indian government under the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021.