Shipping coalition targets 20% electricity share by 2035 at COP31 in Turkey

A maritime coalition has launched a goal for electricity to meet at least 20% of international shipping's final energy demand by 2035 at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, a statement from the summit's climate action programme confirmed.

The voluntary Maritime Electrification Breakthrough Goal was unveiled on 10 November by Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), RMI and World Resources Institute (WRI). Nearly 30 organisations backed the plan, which would add about 2 exajoules, or 556 terawatt-hours, of annual electricity demand.

Supporters include the US Port of Long Beach, Maritime Battery Forum, European Onshore Power Supply Association, Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA) and Zero Emission Port Alliance.

ZEMBA members include Amazon, IKEA and Nike, while the port alliance includes the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands and terminal operator DP World.

The goal covers electricity used directly by ships, including battery propulsion and shore power at berth. It does not mean 20% of the merchant fleet must become fully electric. Domestic shipping, terminal equipment, landside freight and electricity used to produce alternative marine fuels are excluded.

Around 2,170 battery-equipped vessels were operating or under construction worldwide as of October 2026.

Achieving the target will require investment in vessels, charging facilities, shore power connections and port electricity grids. Participants plan to share technical knowledge, support pilot projects, train workers, engage financial institutions and review progress annually. High infrastructure costs, uncertain charging demand and electricity price volatility remain obstacles.

The target supports COP31's broader goal of increasing electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. It is not a binding requirement under International Maritime Organization rules.

The organisation's greenhouse gas working group is scheduled to meet in London from 23 to 27 November, ahead of the Marine Environment Protection Committee's session from 30 November to 3 December. Its existing strategy calls for international shipping to reach net-zero emissions by or around 2050.

EDF is a US environmental nonprofit founded in 1967. RMI, established in 1982 as Rocky Mountain Institute, is a US nonprofit focused on energy research. WRI, also established in 1982, is an independent international research organisation.