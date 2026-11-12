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2026 November 12   12:50

shipbuilding

Fincantieri, Poste Italiane and TIM launch shipyard AI pact

An alliance with Poste Italiane and telecoms group TIM will bring industrial artificial intelligence into Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri's yards, a company statement confirmed on 11 November.  

The partners will develop a secure digital platform under Fincantieri Ontology, part of the shipbuilder's 2026–2030 F4 industrial plan. It will turn engineering and production expertise into data that AI systems can use for ship design, planning and construction.  

The project includes four-dimensional (4D) design and construction models, with AI-optimised daily work packages and data feeds for workers and robots. Processing will take place locally and in a protected cloud environment to safeguard industrial information.  

Fincantieri Ontology will work alongside Navis Sapiens, a separate project for digital ship management throughout a vessel's life, with longer-term plans for robotics at sea.  

Fincantieri chief executive Pierroberto Folgiero said: “Data and Artificial Intelligence are the driving forces behind our 2026–2030 Industrial Plan.”  

The group has a €70bn ($77.9bn) order backlog with visibility extending to 2036. Its supply chain generates €55bn ($61.2bn) in direct procurement in Italy and involves about 7,000 small and medium-sized companies.  

Fincantieri operates 18 yards worldwide, with roughly 100,000 people entering its facilities each day.  The companies did not disclose the partnership's value or a timetable for deploying the technology.

The €70bn figure relates to the shipbuilder's order backlog, not the AI agreement.  

The move builds on Fincantieri's BOOST² Shipyard of the Future programme. In October, it outlined investment of almost €100m ($111m) in the programme, which has involved more than 450 employees across 13 yards, including sites in Romania and the US.  

Trieste-based Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company producing cruise ships, naval vessels and specialised offshore ships.  

Poste Italiane is Italy's national postal and logistics group, with operations in financial services, insurance, payments, telecommunications and energy.  

Topics:

digitalisation

Fincantieri

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