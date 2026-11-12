Australia's Blue Carbon launches solar-powered oPod Mini monitoring buoy

Australian marine technology company Blue Carbon has launched its autonomous oPod Mini monitoring buoy at Manly in Brisbane, introducing a solar-powered system designed to provide continuous water-quality and ocean-condition data for ports, aquaculture operators and coastal industries.

The device was unveiled on 10 November at a dockside event attended by representatives of the aquaculture and wild-caught fishing industries, port and water authorities, and investment groups.

The compact buoy uses solar power and battery storage to operate independently of shore-based electricity. Equipped with Iridium satellite communications, it can transmit environmental data without relying on mobile network coverage.

Blue Carbon says the system can be deployed by two people from a small boat or pontoon, eliminating the need for cranes or specialist vessels. Its multiparameter sensor measures water temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, salinity, turbidity and chlorophyll-a.

A self-cleaning mechanism helps limit biological fouling and maintain sensor performance. The platform also collects information on currents and waves. Measurements are integrated with satellite imagery, ocean models and weather data through Blue Carbon's cloud-based monitoring system, which provides AI-supported analysis and alerts.

The company is targeting applications in aquaculture, port operations, marine conservation, coastal infrastructure and environmental research. Continuous measurements are intended to give operators earlier visibility of changing water conditions without relying solely on periodic manual sampling.

Blue Carbon plans to work with customers and industry partners in Australia and overseas as it moves towards wider commercial deployment. Its launch statement did not disclose product pricing, confirmed orders or a delivery timetable.

Blue Carbon Pty Ltd is an Australian privately held marine technology company registered in March 2022 and based in Brisbane, Queensland. It is led by chief executive and co-founder Dr Ana Novak and chief financial officer and co-founder Eva Chiu.