Singapore ship retrofit fund FEET first to adopt revised green finance rules

Singapore’s Fund for Energy Efficiency Technologies (FEET) has become the first fund to adopt the revised Singapore-Asia Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance to guide its investment decisions, the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) confirmed.

The Singapore Sustainable Finance Association (SSFA) unveiled the second edition on 11 November at COP31 in Türkiye, with support from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The revised maritime criteria recognise vessel retrofits and efficiency equipment delivering measurable greenhouse gas reductions, aligning with the IMO’s 2023 emissions strategy and improving compatibility with EU and ASEAN taxonomies.

FEET provides shipowners with up to 100% upfront financing for energy-saving equipment through unsecured leases. Repayments under its pay-as-you-save structure are tied to independently verified fuel and regulatory savings.

AIM Horizon Investments manages the fund, with GCMD as decarbonisation adviser and financial backing from Japan’s Development Bank of Japan, Singapore’s DBS Bank and Dutch banking group ING.

The fund secured commitments of up to $35m in November 2025 and aims to reach $500m by 2030, potentially financing approximately 200 vessels. Its first investments, announced in October 2026, financed wind-assisted propulsion installations aboard Eastern Pacific Shipping’s Pacific Sentinel and Pacific Sunstone, each fitted with three 22-metre suction sails.

Lloyd’s Register has completed an independent review of GCMD’s methodology for calculating wind-propulsion fuel savings. A four-month trial aboard Pacific Sentinel during commercial operations in the Americas generated 276 million data points. More than 3,000 sail-on and sail-off transitions were screened, with 203 meeting the conditions needed to isolate savings attributable to the sails. The classification society found the methodology consistent with relevant industry standards and current best practices. Fuel savings on FEET-financed projects will be independently verified and used to determine shipowners’ payments.

“Trust in data is what accelerates adoption,” said GCMD chief executive Professor Lynn Loo.

GCMD is a Singapore-based non-profit organisation established in 2021 to support maritime decarbonisation. AIM Horizon Investments, formerly FPG AIM Capital, is a Singapore-licensed asset manager specialising in maritime and aviation investments.

Eastern Pacific Shipping is a Singapore-based vessel operator, while Lloyd’s Register is a UK-based maritime classification and professional services organisation.