Spain's general strike shuts container terminals at Algeciras, Valencia and Barcelona

A nationwide strike shut container terminals at Algeciras and Valencia and halted stevedoring in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 11, with the Barcelona Port Authority confirming the stoppage of cargo work.

The 24-hour walkout, organised by the General Union of Workers (UGT), Workers' Commissions (CCOO) and other unions over wages, housing costs and living expenses, disrupted vessel handling, road access and rail operations at major Spanish ports.

At Algeciras, APM Terminals Algeciras and Total Terminal International Algeciras suspended operations from 2 a.m. for 24 hours. About 2,000 dockworkers were called to strike, with essential services maintained. UGT and CCOO estimated strike participation at 90% in Algeciras and Valencia, where container terminals also stopped work.

In Barcelona, stevedores halted cargo operations requiring their involvement, preventing associated customs inspections. APM Terminals Barcelona and Hutchison Ports BEST announced 24-hour suspensions of vessel and gate operations. Minimum services included two pilots, four tugboats per shift, mooring crews, passenger handling and vessel bunkering, including LNG supplies.

At Tarragona, pickets blocked the A-27, Moll de Reus and Llevant entrances. Truck arrivals plunged 97.47% to just 40 between midnight and 2 p.m., against 1,586 a year earlier. Departures fell 99.36% to nine from 1,417, while overall vehicle movements declined 88.86%. Morning rail departures were cancelled. Road access began reopening after midday, while mandatory pilotage, towage, mooring and waste management services continued operating.

Francisco Aranda, president of Spanish logistics and transport employers' association UNO, assessed the wider disruption as limited and concentrated mainly at container terminals in Valencia and Algeciras.