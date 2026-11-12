  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Spain's general strike shuts container terminals at Algeciras, Valencia and Barcelona

2026 November 12   01:33

ports

Spain's general strike shuts container terminals at Algeciras, Valencia and Barcelona

A nationwide strike shut container terminals at Algeciras and Valencia and halted stevedoring in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 11, with the Barcelona Port Authority confirming the stoppage of cargo work.  

The 24-hour walkout, organised by the General Union of Workers (UGT), Workers' Commissions (CCOO) and other unions over wages, housing costs and living expenses, disrupted vessel handling, road access and rail operations at major Spanish ports.  

At Algeciras, APM Terminals Algeciras and Total Terminal International Algeciras suspended operations from 2 a.m. for 24 hours. About 2,000 dockworkers were called to strike, with essential services maintained.  UGT and CCOO estimated strike participation at 90% in Algeciras and Valencia, where container terminals also stopped work.  

In Barcelona, stevedores halted cargo operations requiring their involvement, preventing associated customs inspections. APM Terminals Barcelona and Hutchison Ports BEST announced 24-hour suspensions of vessel and gate operations.  Minimum services included two pilots, four tugboats per shift, mooring crews, passenger handling and vessel bunkering, including LNG supplies.  

At Tarragona, pickets blocked the A-27, Moll de Reus and Llevant entrances. Truck arrivals plunged 97.47% to just 40 between midnight and 2 p.m., against 1,586 a year earlier. Departures fell 99.36% to nine from 1,417, while overall vehicle movements declined 88.86%.  Morning rail departures were cancelled. Road access began reopening after midday, while mandatory pilotage, towage, mooring and waste management services continued operating.  

Francisco Aranda, president of Spanish logistics and transport employers' association UNO, assessed the wider disruption as limited and concentrated mainly at container terminals in Valencia and Algeciras.  

Topics:

strike

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

05:40

Italy says EU partners failed to reinforce Red Sea merchant ship escorts

04:30

Polish energy group ORLEN terminates QatarEnergy LNG deal over failed deliveries

03:22

Hapag-Lloyd raises 2026 EBIT outlook to $2.4bn in third upgrade

02:19

Container traffic at Helsinki port jumps 12.6% as cargo rises 1.6% in the first 10 months of 2026

01:01

IMO outlines $5m-backed shipping finance platform at South Korea forum

00:15

Port of Long Beach cuts emissions in record 9.9m-TEU year

2026 November 11

18:07

AD Ports lifts Q3 profit 64% despite 57% slump in box volumes

17:34

Hengli Dalian takes second place in global boxship orderbook

17:21

Between November 6 and 10, the price of fuel oil at the port of Kaliningrad rose by 3.5%, while the price of diesel fuel fell by 0.9%.

17:16

Indian shipbuilder Swan orders Everllence dual-fuel engines for six chemical tankers

15:44

MSC Cruises cancels MSC Seaview's Ibiza call in Spain over strike

15:14

European NGO Transport & Environment to launch EU shore power coalition

14:52

Turkey to auction $64m LPG assets at Mediterranean and Black Sea terminals

14:22

Canada restores sanctions on Iranian tanker operator NITC after 10 years

13:42

US weighs sale of four sanctioned supertankers for Hormuz transit

13:12

Italian bunker supplier Alpha Trading buys Trieste oil terminal in Italy

12:32

South Korean trader POSCO International completes $711m LNG terminal at Gwangyang

12:01

UAE-to-India crude tanker freight surges 377% amid Hormuz disruption

11:42

ICTSI posts 20% profit rise and $1.14bn cash balance in the first nine months of 2026

10:32

Bermuda stevedore orders first Konecranes ESP.4 crane outside Europe

10:14

Spanish shipping group Boluda to buy Matrans terminal in Rotterdam, Netherlands

09:45

Kongsberg pitches 56-metre submarine hunter for UK navy

2026 November 10

18:07

Taiwanese liners Evergreen and Yang Ming post 96% and 82% October revenue gains

17:27

ADNOC Drilling wins $313.6m Kuwait jack-up contracts

16:45

Lithuania plans months-long holds on Russian and Belarusian grain at Klaipeda port

16:24

Maltese tanker Hydra nears grounded Caroline Bezengi off Oman

15:44

Nine injured as tourist speedboat hits fishing vessel off Pattaya

15:09

Maersk-chartered boxship knocks down quay crane at China's Yantian port

14:55

Panama Canal lifts daily booking slots to 34 and Neopanamax draft to 50 feet

14:25

Greek-led shipowner Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 newbuildings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news