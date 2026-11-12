Maersk confirms data theft amid $5m hacker demand

Hackers gained access to a legacy IT system belonging to Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk and extracted data, the company confirmed in a security advisory.

The breach follows a $5m ransom demand from hacker group WhiteArmor, which claims to have stolen approximately 100 GB of information from a logistics platform linked to the former LF Logistics business.

Maersk said the compromised system had been inherited through an earlier acquisition. Its cybersecurity team launched an investigation and took steps to secure the affected infrastructure.

“Our findings so far strongly suggest no sensitive data has been disclosed,” the company stated. WhiteArmor listed Maersk on its data-leak website on 7 November, demanding $5m in bitcoin within 30 days to prevent the alleged disclosure.

The group claims to hold 29,297 driver records, including 16,093 allegedly containing plaintext passwords, and 16,123 employee accounts, including 33 with elevated administrator privileges.

The allegedly stolen material also includes signed delivery receipts, warehouse inventory records, purchase orders and shipment notifications.

Maersk subsequently confirmed that its investigation concerned the same incident claimed by WhiteArmor but disputed the allegations about compromised passwords.

“The claims about passwords are not accurate. Passwords for the system are stored in protected form,” a company spokesperson stated. The company said the attackers had obtained single-use codes that have since expired. It has not verified WhiteArmor's figures or the full contents of the allegedly stolen information.

Maersk said the breach appeared confined to one local system, with no indication that other company systems or customer and partner platforms connected through APIs and electronic data interchange had been affected.

The group does not expect disruption to shipping and logistics operations. Customers can continue booking and managing shipments through its digital platforms.

The investigation remains ongoing, with affected parties to be notified if further findings warrant it. Customers have been urged to verify unexpected communications concerning the incident through established Maersk contacts.

Copenhagen-headquartered A.P. Moller-Maersk operates container shipping services, port terminals, warehousing and inland logistics networks. Its global IT infrastructure suffered a major disruption during the NotPetya cyberattack in June 2017.