  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Singapore seeks operators for up to two floating LNG storage vessels

2026 November 12   14:04

shipbuilding

Singapore seeks operators for up to two floating LNG storage vessels

Singapore has opened applications for five-year licences to operate up to two floating LNG storage units, each with a minimum capacity of 130,000 cubic metres, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore confirmed on 12 November.  

The move is aimed at expanding storage and reloading capacity as demand for LNG bunkering grows. Singapore's LNG bunker sales rose 21.4% year on year to 487,100 tonnes in the first nine months of 2026.  

Only existing LNG bunker licensees can apply, although they may partner with third-party terminal operators. Applicants must own or charter at least one floating storage unit registered with the Singapore Registry of Ships and meet the port authority's safety and operational requirements.  

Most of each unit's storage capacity must be allocated to LNG bunkering, with a minimum portion made available to other licensed suppliers on open-access terms. Operators must also disclose their proposed maximum charges for LNG reloading.  

The units must obtain International Sustainability and Carbon Certification European Union (ISCC-EU) certification to handle bio-LNG and synthetic LNG, or e-LNG.  

The regulator will brief prospective applicants on 4 December. Applications close at 5pm Singapore time on 4 February 2027.  

The licensing round follows the award of eight LNG bunker supplier licences in July 2026, which took effect on 1 September and remain valid until 31 August 2031, subject to compliance with licensing conditions.  

The recipients were Aramco Trading Singapore, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, PetroChina International (Singapore), Shell Eastern Trading, Sinopec Fuel Oil (Singapore) and Vitol Bunkers (S), alongside a joint venture between TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia and Sembcorp Fuels (Singapore).  

The suppliers were selected on their supply capabilities, commercial plans, operational experience and safety standards. Their licences require end-to-end LNG bunkering services covering fuel supply, storage, cargo transfer and delivery to vessels.  

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, established in 1996, oversees port regulation, maritime safety and port development. It outlined plans for floating LNG storage at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference in October 2026.

Topics:

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

FLNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:34

Nordion Energi installs biogas tank at Gothenburg port

16:20

HHLA's operating profit falls 31% as Hamburg volumes slide in the first nine months of 2026

16:04

Konecranes wins first new mobile harbour crane order in Peru

15:41

Swedish shipping line Wallenius SOL becomes Wallenius Link after buyout

15:14

US liner SS United States sunk off Florida as world's largest artificial reef

14:34

DP World wins 10-year extension at Chile's San Antonio port with $227m pledge

13:44

Maersk confirms data theft amid $5m hacker demand

13:00

Australia's Blue Carbon launches solar-powered oPod Mini monitoring buoy

12:50

Fincantieri, Poste Italiane and TIM launch shipyard AI pact

11:40

Shipping coalition targets 20% electricity share by 2035 at COP31 in Turkey

10:30

Ferrochrome volumes rise 41.92% at India's Paradip port in the current 2026-27 financial year

10:01

Singapore ship retrofit fund FEET first to adopt revised green finance rules

09:20

Swedish PowerCell wins $1.5m fuel cell order for maritime ammonia project in Norway

08:10

Danish bunker supplier Monjasa buys five tankers in record West Africa deal

07:00

US energy agency sees Brent at $77 by late 2027 as Middle East oil flows recover

06:50

95 ships queue off Romania's Sulina Canal as backlog may take 10 days to ease

05:40

Italy says EU partners failed to reinforce Red Sea merchant ship escorts

04:30

Polish energy group ORLEN terminates QatarEnergy LNG deal over failed deliveries

03:22

Hapag-Lloyd raises 2026 EBIT outlook to $2.4bn in third upgrade

02:19

Container traffic at Helsinki port jumps 12.6% as cargo rises 1.6% in the first 10 months of 2026

01:33

Spain's general strike shuts container terminals at Algeciras, Valencia and Barcelona

01:01

IMO outlines $5m-backed shipping finance platform at South Korea forum

00:15

Port of Long Beach cuts emissions in record 9.9m-TEU year

2026 November 11

18:07

AD Ports lifts Q3 profit 64% despite 57% slump in box volumes

17:34

Hengli Dalian takes second place in global boxship orderbook

17:21

Between November 6 and 10, the price of fuel oil at the port of Kaliningrad rose by 3.5%, while the price of diesel fuel fell by 0.9%.

17:16

Indian shipbuilder Swan orders Everllence dual-fuel engines for six chemical tankers

15:44

MSC Cruises cancels MSC Seaview's Ibiza call in Spain over strike

15:14

European NGO Transport & Environment to launch EU shore power coalition

14:52

Turkey to auction $64m LPG assets at Mediterranean and Black Sea terminals

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news