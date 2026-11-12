Singapore seeks operators for up to two floating LNG storage vessels

Singapore has opened applications for five-year licences to operate up to two floating LNG storage units, each with a minimum capacity of 130,000 cubic metres, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore confirmed on 12 November.

The move is aimed at expanding storage and reloading capacity as demand for LNG bunkering grows. Singapore's LNG bunker sales rose 21.4% year on year to 487,100 tonnes in the first nine months of 2026.

Only existing LNG bunker licensees can apply, although they may partner with third-party terminal operators. Applicants must own or charter at least one floating storage unit registered with the Singapore Registry of Ships and meet the port authority's safety and operational requirements.

Most of each unit's storage capacity must be allocated to LNG bunkering, with a minimum portion made available to other licensed suppliers on open-access terms. Operators must also disclose their proposed maximum charges for LNG reloading.

The units must obtain International Sustainability and Carbon Certification European Union (ISCC-EU) certification to handle bio-LNG and synthetic LNG, or e-LNG.

The regulator will brief prospective applicants on 4 December. Applications close at 5pm Singapore time on 4 February 2027.

The licensing round follows the award of eight LNG bunker supplier licences in July 2026, which took effect on 1 September and remain valid until 31 August 2031, subject to compliance with licensing conditions.

The recipients were Aramco Trading Singapore, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, PetroChina International (Singapore), Shell Eastern Trading, Sinopec Fuel Oil (Singapore) and Vitol Bunkers (S), alongside a joint venture between TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia and Sembcorp Fuels (Singapore).

The suppliers were selected on their supply capabilities, commercial plans, operational experience and safety standards. Their licences require end-to-end LNG bunkering services covering fuel supply, storage, cargo transfer and delivery to vessels.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, established in 1996, oversees port regulation, maritime safety and port development. It outlined plans for floating LNG storage at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference in October 2026.