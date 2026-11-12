DP World wins 10-year extension at Chile's San Antonio port with $227m pledge

Dubai-based port operator DP World has secured a 10-year extension of its concession at Chile's San Antonio port until 2041 in return for a $227m investment commitment, the state-owned port authority confirmed.

The agreement with Empresa Portuaria San Antonio (EPSA) covers the Costanera-Espigón multipurpose terminal in the Valparaíso region. It activates an extension option in the 2011 tender that awarded the original 20-year concession, which was due to expire in 2031.

DP World must complete the $227m investment programme within three years. The spending will fund infrastructure works, terminal modernisation and new cargo-handling equipment. Further investments are expected to bring the total to about $250m by the end of the concession in 2041.

The upgrades will add 300,000 TEU to annual container-handling capacity and up to 1.8m tonnes of annual dry bulk-handling capacity.

EPSA chairman Sergio Merino said the extension would help safeguard the capacity and competitiveness of San Antonio, Chile's main logistics hub, while development of the separate Puerto Exterior project continues.

DP World began formal talks on the extension in March. Curtis Doiron, its chief executive in Chile, then outlined plans to increase the terminal's container capacity by 30% to 1.3m TEU annually.

On 5 November, DP World San Antonio general manager Horacio Hernández said the investment proposal had been submitted and the operator was awaiting a decision. The terminal handled 835,900 TEU in 2025, up 18% year on year, helped by a new direct weekly shipping service to Asia and improved berth productivity.

EPSA's separate Puerto Exterior project is designed to handle 6m TEU annually when fully developed. The first phase is planned to open around 2036.

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered ports and logistics group with a network of more than 60 ports and terminals. Its Chilean operations also include Lirquén in the Bío Bío region.

DP World San Antonio S.A. is the group's Chilean terminal-operating subsidiary, whose activities include handling vehicle imports and cruise calls.

EPSA is an autonomous Chilean state-owned company responsible for administering port concessions and developing public port infrastructure.