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2026 November 12   15:14

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US liner SS United States sunk off Florida as world's largest artificial reef

The 990-foot (302-metre) US ocean liner SS United States was deliberately sunk in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida on 11 November to become the world's largest artificial reef, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution confirmed.  

Florida's Okaloosa County deployed the ship about 22 nautical miles southwest of Destin East Pass. The controlled flooding took longer than expected before the liner disappeared beneath the surface on Wednesday evening. No explosives were used.  

The county brought the sinking forward from 12 November because of forecast strong winds. The operation capped more than a year of work at Mobile, Alabama, where contractors removed hazardous material, emptied and cleaned all 128 fuel and lubricant tanks, and cut openings to let seawater enter the hull.  

The deployment site is about 180 feet (55 metres) deep, with the vessel's upper deck planned to lie roughly 55 feet beneath the surface. The final position has not yet been confirmed by a seabed survey.  

Okaloosa County bought the ship in 2024 from the SS United States Conservancy. It allocated $13m for the acquisition, towing, environmental work and support for a land-based museum.

The money comes from tourism taxes and partner contributions, not the county's general fund.  The county expects the wreck to draw divers and anglers and provide habitat for fish including snapper, grouper, amberjack and tuna. The ship's funnels, radar mast and other artifacts have been retained for the planned museum.  

Marine contractor Coleen Marine Inc. handled preparations and deployment. The Delaware-incorporated company, headed by president Coleen O'Malley, has been registered in Florida since 2015.  Researchers from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will study how organisms colonise the hull, with water samples planned at 132 locations and annual surveys of the wreck.  

"This is one of the first times researchers will be able to watch an ecosystem form from scratch," marine biologist Kirstin Meyer-Kaiser said.  

The sinking followed an unsuccessful attempt by the non-profit SS United States Preservation Foundation to halt the project in federal court over environmental and historic preservation concerns.  

Built by US shipyard Newport News Shipbuilding for American passenger operator United States Lines, SS United States entered service in 1952 and set the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage. Retired in 1969, it spent nearly three decades moored in Philadelphia.  

The SS United States Conservancy is a US non-profit dedicated to preserving the ship's history.

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is a private non-profit research and higher education organisation established in Massachusetts in 1930.

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