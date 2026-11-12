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2026 November 12   15:41

shipping

Swedish shipping line Wallenius SOL becomes Wallenius Link after buyout

Swedish shipping company Wallenius SOL has changed its name to Wallenius Link from 12 November 2026 following a buyout by Wallenius Lines, a corporate statement confirmed.  

The rebranding follows Wallenius Lines' acquisition of SOL Group's stake in the business, making it the sole owner. The transaction was announced in April 2026 and received regulatory approval in May.  

The ownership change and rebranding will not affect the company's operations, strategic direction or services. Wallenius Link will retain its existing management team and organisational structure.  

“The new name, Wallenius Link, reflects something at the heart of our business and the role we play. We’ve always believed in creating links between companies, capabilities and people,” said Erik Nøklebye, chief executive of Wallenius Lines.  

Elvir Dzanic, chief executive of Wallenius Link, said the company's priorities would remain unchanged.  

“We will continue to put our customers and partnerships across the value chain at the centre of our business. Creating the links that support critical industrial infrastructure in Northern Europe is part of our legacy, and it will remain central to our future,” Dzanic said.  

The new brand identity will be introduced gradually across the business. Vessels will receive updated branding during scheduled maintenance, with the old and new identities operating alongside each other during the transition.  

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Wallenius SOL was established as a joint venture between Wallenius Lines and SOL Group, associated with Swedish Orient Line.  

The shipping company operates year-round liner services connecting northern Sweden and Finland with continental Europe and the UK, serving industrial customers including Nordic forest products producers.  

Wallenius Link also operates Mann Lines Logistics, a forwarding and non-vessel-operating common carrier business providing integrated sea, road and rail transport services.  

Wallenius Lines is a Swedish shipping and investment company within the privately owned Soya Group, whose activities span shipping, real estate and sustainable technology.

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