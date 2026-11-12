Konecranes wins first new mobile harbour crane order in Peru

Peruvian port operator Terminal Internacional del Sur has ordered the first factory-new Konecranes mobile harbour crane sold in Peru, the Finnish manufacturer confirmed.

The Gottwald ESP.6 crane will be deployed at the Port of Matarani in southern Peru as part of a $598m modernisation programme by the terminal operator, known as Tisur. Booked in the third quarter of 2026, the order is scheduled to enter operation by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

The crane has a maximum lifting capacity of 125 tons and will handle containers, general cargo and project cargo at the multipurpose terminal. Tisur has specified a motor grab for bulk cargo operations and a capacitor-based hybrid drive system designed to reduce energy consumption and emissions.

The configuration also allows for future fully electric operation. Tisur already operates a second-hand Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbour crane manufactured in the 1990s. Its experience with the older equipment influenced the latest purchase.

Tisur is a Peruvian company responsible for operating the Port of Matarani, where it provides cargo-handling and terminal services.

Konecranes supplies lifting equipment, port cranes and maintenance services to industrial and maritime customers. The company employs around 16,500 people and recorded sales of €4.2bn, approximately $4.66bn, in 2025.