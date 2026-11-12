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2026 November 12   16:20

ports

HHLA's operating profit falls 31% as Hamburg volumes slide in the first nine months of 2026

Operating profit at German port operator HHLA fell 30.7% to €81.2m ($90.1m) in the first nine months of 2026 as strikes and automation work disrupted its Hamburg container terminals, a company statement showed.  

Group container throughput declined 7.3% to 4.446m TEU from 4.798m TEU, including a 7.7% fall to 4.2m TEU in Hamburg. Winter weather compounded the disruption. International terminals handled 246,000 TEU, down 1.6%, with operations at Odessa nearly halted in the third quarter amid security concerns.  

Group revenue rose 3.3% to €1,375.1m ($1,526.3m), but EBIT fell from €117.1m ($130m). Port Logistics EBIT dropped 34.7% to €70.2m ($77.9m), with a €4m ($4.4m) loss after tax and minority interests.  The container division's EBIT dropped 51.3% to €29.4m ($32.6m) as higher personnel and energy costs and reduced productivity during automation outweighed storage-fee income. Revenue slipped 0.7% to €637.2m ($707.3m).  

“We have made good progress with our transformation agenda, but operationally we are not yet where we want to be. Our focus is therefore clearly on stabilising automated processes and significantly improving the quality of handling operations. At the same time, we are refining our portfolio and concentrating our resources on our core business: high-performance container terminals in Hamburg and a strong European intermodal network,” chief executive Jeroen Eijsink said.  

Intermodal transport rose 0.5% to 1.509m TEU, including 1.308m TEU carried by rail. Segment revenue increased 7.8% to €651m ($722.6m), with EBIT up 2.3% to €78m ($86.6m). Road volumes held at 201,000 TEU.  HHLA booked €21.4m ($23.8m) in non-cash impairments, including €12m ($13.3m) on HHLA Sky GmbH and €9.4m ($10.4m) on omoqo GmbH. omoqo ceased operations on 30 September, while the sale of HHLA Sky closed in late October. Real Estate revenue increased 2.3% to €35.6m ($39.5m), with EBIT up 13.1% to €10.7m ($11.9m).  The group retained its 22 October cut to 2026 EBIT guidance at €115m-€135m ($127.6m-$149.8m), from €150m-€170m ($166.5m-$188.7m). Port Logistics EBIT is forecast at €100m-€120m ($111m-$133.2m), down from €135m-€155m ($149.8m-$172m). Planned capital spending fell to €380m-€430m ($421.8m-$477.3m) from €430m-€480m ($477.3m-$532.8m), partly reflecting delayed automation spending. The Port Logistics capex range was lowered to €350m-€400m ($388.5m-$444m) from €400m-€450m ($444m-$499.5m).  

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a German stock corporation headquartered in Hamburg. 

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