Nordion Energi installs biogas tank at Gothenburg port

Swedish energy infrastructure group Nordion Energi has installed a 500-cbm liquefied biogas storage tank at the Port of Gothenburg in Sweden, marking a construction milestone for a new marine fuel supply facility, the port operator confirmed.

The plant is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027 and will have annual capacity to deliver 250 GWh of liquefied biogas (LBG), enough to meet the equivalent consumption of 500 trucks or bunker 50 vessels.

The facility will be Sweden's first biogas liquefaction plant directly connected to the western Swedish gas grid, allowing domestic producers to supply shipping, heavy transport and industrial customers.

The storage tank was delivered by vessel and weighs nearly 140 tonnes. It will hold up to 200 tonnes of LBG when operational. Foundations, base slabs and other groundworks have been completed, with the tank becoming the first major component installed.

Nordion Energi owns and is developing the plant, which will also open a new market for Swedish biogas producers connected to the gas grid or planning to connect.

Swedish biogas company St1 Biokraft has already secured part of the plant's liquefaction capacity. Several shipping companies regularly calling at Gothenburg already operate vessels using LBG, a renewable alternative to fossil fuels.

Nordion Energi is a Swedish energy infrastructure group whose operations include gas transmission and distribution networks and electricity infrastructure.

St1 Biokraft AB is a Swedish renewable gas company engaged in biogas production, distribution and sales.

The Port of Gothenburg is operated by municipally owned Göteborgs Hamn AB. Scandinavia's largest port handles around 20% of Swedish trade and more than half the country's container traffic, with over 30 daily rail shuttles connecting terminals to destinations in Sweden and Norway.