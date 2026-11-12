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2026 November 12   17:16

shipbuilding

US shipbuilder Saronic orders world's largest shiplift for Texas yard

US shipbuilder Saronic Technologies has awarded Norway’s Syncrolift AS a contract worth more than $100m to supply what is planned to be the world’s largest shiplift for its Port Alpha yard in Brownsville, Texas, a joint statement issued by Syncrolift’s parent Nekkar ASA confirmed.  

The 300-metre tandem installation will have a lifting capacity of 67,000 tonnes, more than twice that of the next-largest system, the companies say. It will allow several vessels to be built and outfitted simultaneously on land before being transferred to the platform for launching.  The order is the largest in Syncrolift’s history.

Nekkar initially disclosed the contract on 4 November without identifying the customer. Saronic was named in a joint statement on 12 November. Work was scheduled to begin immediately, with final delivery planned for 2028.  

The system will combine a rigid lifting platform, condition-monitoring equipment, digital-twin controls and vessel-transfer technology. It is designed to eliminate the need for multiple graving docks while improving access to vessels during construction.  

Saronic selected Syncrolift after evaluating docking and transfer technologies for operational capability and safety.  

“The scope and scale of this shiplift is foundational to how the yard will operate,” said Saronic co-founder and chief operating officer Doug Lambert.  Syncrolift managing director Rolf-Atle Tomassen said the system would allow ships to be built and equipped in parallel before launching. The project will be managed from Syncrolift’s headquarters in Vestby, near Oslo.  

The agreement was signed in Oslo, with Nekkar chief executive Ole Falk Hansen and Saronic vice-president for international operations Chris Brinkley attending. It was announced alongside the Atlantic Future Forum.  

Port Alpha represents planned investment of more than $3bn and is expected to create up to 10,000 direct jobs. The yard will initially occupy 835 acres, with potential expansion to nearly 4,400 acres, and will build crewed and autonomous vessels for commercial and defence customers.  

Construction began in 2026, with initial operations targeted for 2028. The first phase will include two to four final assembly positions, while annual production could reach 20 vessels by 2035.  The first vessels planned for the yard are landing craft utility vessels for the US Navy.

Saronic was among three shipbuilders awarded prototype agreements for the LCU 1700 programme in September.  

Austin-headquartered Saronic develops and manufactures autonomous surface vessels.

Syncrolift AS is a Norwegian limited company specialising in shiplift and vessel-transfer systems for commercial and naval shipyards. Its parent, Nekkar ASA, is a Norwegian industrial technology group with businesses spanning marine systems, robotics and digital solutions.

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