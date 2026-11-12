HD Hyundai and US defence firm Anduril launch 600-ton drone ship in South Korea

South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai and US defence technology company Anduril Industries have launched a 600-ton autonomous surface vessel at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries yard in Ulsan, South Korea, Yonhap reported on 12 November.

The newly built vessel combines the VAone autonomous navigation system developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering with Anduril's Lattice mission autonomy software. It is designed to undertake reconnaissance, surveillance and maritime intelligence-gathering missions without a crew.

Sea trials are planned off Ulsan before further testing in the US in early 2027. The companies are seeking a foothold in the US Navy's unmanned surface vessel market. The launch follows an October demonstration off Long Beach, California, involving a separate, modified 368-ton vessel previously operated by the US Navy.

Over three and a half hours, the partners tested autonomous navigation, changes of mission, coordinated operations and responses to machinery failures, with the exercise monitored from shore.

VAone builds on HiNAS Prime, developed by HD Hyundai subsidiary Avikus, and integrates machinery monitoring, automatic fault response and vessel damage detection and response.

HD Hyundai and Anduril began working together in April 2025 and signed a design and construction agreement in November that year. Their plans cover a modular family of autonomous surface vessels for commercial and defence use, including a variant targeting the US Navy's Modular Attack Surface Craft programme.

Anduril plans to build subsequent vessels in the US, with the former Foss Shipyard in Seattle, Washington, serving as an initial site for assembly, systems integration and testing.

In a separate programme, the US Navy awarded procurement agreements in September 2026 for 30 medium unmanned surface vessels to Galliano Marine Services, HII and Saronic Technologies. Each secured an agreement for 10 vessels at an average procurement cost of $40m per ship. HD Hyundai and Anduril were not among those awardees.

HD Hyundai Co is a South Korean holding company with businesses in shipbuilding, energy and industrial equipment. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a shipbuilding and marine engineering company within the group, while HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is its intermediate shipbuilding holding company.

Avikus is an HD Hyundai autonomous navigation technology subsidiary. Anduril Industries develops autonomous defence systems and artificial intelligence applications.

Galliano Marine Services is a US maritime vessel operator, HII is a US shipbuilder and defence contractor, and Saronic Technologies develops autonomous vessels in the US.