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2026 November 12   16:45

shipbuilding

Ghana's Prime Meridian Docks starts $137m ship repair yard at Takoradi port

Ghanaian ship repair company Prime Meridian Docks has started work on a $137m ship repair and dry-docking facility at Takoradi port following a groundbreaking ceremony on 10 November, the Ghanaian presidency confirmed.  

The Project Shiprite facility will have a floating drydock with 13,500 tonnes of lifting capacity, a 200-metre jetty and workshops for cargo and offshore vessels up to 200 metres long.  

Construction is scheduled to take 18 months under a 25-year concession from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA). 

The project has secured $137m in financing, including a $94m syndicated senior loan led by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). Other lenders include African Development Bank, Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) and Petra Pension Schemes.  

Equity investors include Prime Meridian Docks, ARM-Harith Infrastructure Fund and Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), which committed $9.7m through its InfraCo platform in June 2026. Origen Private Debt Fund is also participating in the financing.  The yard is intended to reduce the need for vessels operating in the Gulf of Guinea to sail to Europe or other parts of Africa for dry-docking and repairs.  

The facility is expected to create up to 430 direct jobs, with women targeted for 30% of positions. PIDG has allocated a further $300,000 for a 24-month technical training and certification programme.  

“What pleases me the most is that it will create 430 jobs for our young people,” President John Dramani Mahama said at the ceremony.  Prime Meridian Docks chief executive Stanley R. K. Ahorlu said the project would support Ghanaian businesses and provide repair capacity closer to regional shipping routes.  

The development was highlighted under the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership in June 2026.  A separate $98.41m expansion project for Berth 19 was launched at the same ceremony. Funded by GPHA, it will add a 300-metre quay capable of handling vessels of up to 75,000 dwt. Construction is expected to take 26 months.  

Prime Meridian Docks Ghana Limited is a wholly Ghanaian-owned free-zone maritime services company founded by Ahorlu, a Ghanaian maritime lawyer. It works with Interocean Marine Services, an international marine repair and maintenance specialist.  

GPHA is Ghana's statutory port authority, responsible for managing the country's principal commercial ports.  

ARM-Harith Infrastructure Fund invests in African infrastructure, while PIDG is an infrastructure development and finance organisation funded by six governments. InfraCo is its project development platform.  

Afreximbank is a pan-African trade finance institution. African Development Bank and TDB are multilateral development banks.

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