IACS issues gas safety guidance for ammonia and hydrogen ships

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has issued new guidance on modelling toxic and flammable gas releases aboard ammonia- and hydrogen-fuelled ships, a statement published on 12 November confirmed.

The new Recommendation 202 (Rec.202) addresses safety risks associated with alternative marine fuels that are not yet covered by prescriptive requirements under the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code).

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has developed interim guidelines for these fuels, including provisions for risk assessment and gas dispersion analysis. The IACS recommendation provides additional technical guidance to support that regulatory framework.

Rec.202 establishes harmonised practices for modelling gas dispersion, flammability and toxicity hazards across ship designs and fuel systems. It sets expectations for modeller competence, model validation, environmental conditions and scenario selection, providing a common technical basis for studies submitted to classification societies and flag administrations.

The guidance also covers how modelling results should inform decisions on vent mast locations, hazardous area classification, gas detector placement, ventilation arrangements and emergency planning.

The recommendation was developed by IACS's Safe Decarbonisation Panel following several years of technical work with fuel manufacturers, technology providers, shipowners, shipbuilders, marine insurers and flag states.

IACS secretary general Robert Ashdown said: “When IACS established its Safe Decarbonisation Panel in 2022, it explicitly recognised that some tasks would require joint working with flag States, industry bodies and others in order to deliver safe, responsible pathways for shipping’s decarbonisation, and a framework to facilitate such cooperation was devised. Rec.202 constitutes the first output arising from such a joint undertaking. It highlights how successful cooperation and coordination can result in outputs that advance the broader decarbonisation objectives of the industry and underpin other initiatives at IMO and elsewhere.”

IACS is an international membership organisation comprising 12 classification societies. Its members develop technical rules and standards governing ship design, construction and in-service compliance, including Unified Requirements. Their classification rules and standards cover more than 90% of the world's cargo-carrying tonnage.