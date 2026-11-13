Los Angeles port becomes first in US to exceed 1m TEU in consecutive months

Container throughput at the Port of Los Angeles reached 1,026,872 TEU in October, marking the first back-to-back months above 1m TEU at any US port, the port authority said.

The volume was an October record and the port's second-highest monthly total after September's all-time peak. Los Angeles has topped 1m TEU three times in 2026, while no other US port has reached that level in a single month.

Loaded imports climbed 25% year on year to about 538,620 TEU, 30% above the five-year October average. Loaded exports fell 7% to 114,981 TEU, while empty container movements hit a second successive monthly record of 373,271 TEU as carriers repositioned equipment to Asia for further shipments.

The port handled nearly 5m TEU between June and October, its busiest five-month period on record. Through the first 10 months of 2026, volumes reached around 9,108,497 TEU, up 5% from a year earlier and 9% above the five-year average.

The Port of Los Angeles is a department of the City of Los Angeles overseen by the Board of Harbor Commissioners. It handled 10.2m TEU and generated $301bn in trade in 2025, its 26th consecutive year as the largest US container port.