UK sanctions 10 tankers and Rosneft’s Arctic oil project in Russia

Ten oil and LNG tankers, Rosneft’s Vostok Oil project and Russian oil producer Slavneft have been hit by new British sanctions, a Foreign Office notice shows.

The 12 November package adds nine companies and 11 maritime assets: five oil tankers, five LNG carriers and the Koryak FSU floating storage unit. With Slavneft’s inclusion, Britain says it has sanctioned all 10 of Russia’s largest oil producers.

The oil tankers are Apeks, Sara Sky, Balu 6, Yvika and Alma. The UK lists their believed flags as Russia, Sierra Leone, Panama, Sierra Leone and Djibouti, respectively, and their operators as Global Seaway LLC, Benefit Shipping Ltd-HKG, Toila Shipping Ltd, Dzovpar Trans Ltd and Trident Dexterity Ltd.

The LNG carriers are Melicertes, Neleus, Perle, Aeolus and Oneiroi. Their UK-listed believed flags are Panama, Panama, Oman, Panama and Panama. Melicertes is linked to Norvex Pte Ltd, Neleus to Trivanta Pte Ltd, and Aeolus and Oneiroi to IOB Co Ltd. Russia’s Novatek OAO operates Koryak FSU off the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The remaining company targets are Russian petrochemical producer PJSC Sibur Holding, engineering company JSC Nipigazpererabotka, coal producers JSC Kuzbassrazrezugol and JSC Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK), and Dubai-based Forteza Trading DMCC, Patera FZCO and Novus Energy DMCC.

The sanctions include asset freezes and restrictions on UK port access, vessel operations, chartering, brokering and maritime services. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the measures would “turn the screws on Russia’s oil revenues”.