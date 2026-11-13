US-based shipowner Pangaea's bulker hits bridge near Philadelphia

A Singapore-flagged bulk carrier in the fleet of US-based shipowner Pangaea Logistics Solutions struck the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge across the Delaware River near Philadelphia on Thursday, 12 November, forcing the closure of a road crossing between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Burlington County authorities confirmed.

The 180-metre, 39,850-dwt Strategic Alliance hit the drawbridge at approximately 1:15 p.m. local time while the span was raised for marine traffic. No injuries were reported. The collision initially prevented the bridge from closing, causing major traffic congestion on both sides of the river. Pennsylvania state representative Ed Neilson urged motorists to use alternative crossings.

The bridge remained raised while another vessel passed through before the span could be lowered. The Burlington County Bridge Commission inspected the structure and began repairs. Two of the bridge's three traffic lanes reopened at approximately 8:40 p.m., more than seven hours after the collision, with one lane available in each direction.

The remaining lane and pedestrian sidewalk stayed closed. Initial inspections indicated minor damage, although the full extent of the damage and the cause of the collision remained under investigation. Strategic Alliance was subsequently moored at a Kinder Morgan facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, where US Coast Guard inspectors examined the vessel.

The 1,115-metre Tacony-Palmyra Bridge carries Route 73 across the Delaware River. Opened in 1929, it handles up to an estimated 76,200 vehicles daily. Federal inspection data for 2026 rated the bridge's overall condition as fair, with its deck rated good and its supporting structures fair.