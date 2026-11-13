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2026 November 13   12:53

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China's largest home-built cruise ship completes trial voyage to Guangzhou

China's largest domestically built cruise ship, Adora Flora City, has completed its first post-delivery operational trial voyage from Shanghai to Guangzhou ahead of its commercial debut on 22 November, China Tourism Group confirmed.  

The vessel departed Shanghai's Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on 9 November and arrived at Guangzhou's Nansha International Cruise Home Port on 12 November.  

The four-day voyage tested navigation safety, ship-to-shore coordination, onboard information systems and passenger services, including cabins, restaurants and entertainment facilities.  China Tourism Group deputy general manager Jian Yi said the operational tests had produced satisfactory results across maritime safety, passenger services and shore coordination.  

Nearly 1,000 teachers and students from 16 eastern Chinese universities, including Fudan University, Zhejiang University and Nanjing University, joined the voyage. China Huaxia International Cruises also hosted a seminar attended by about 80 industry, government and academic representatives.  

Adora Flora City is scheduled to undertake a second trial voyage between Guangzhou and Hong Kong from 14 to 16 November, testing regional operations and immigration procedures before entering commercial service.  

Operator Adora Cruises plans six international sailings from Guangzhou between 22 November 2026 and 2 January 2027.  The inaugural six-day, five-night cruise will visit Hong Kong and Chan May in Vietnam. Other itineraries include a nine-day voyage and a 17-day cruise covering Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.  Chinese Olympic diving champion Guo Jingjing is scheduled to name the vessel during its inaugural sailing ceremony in Guangzhou.  

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivered the 341-metre, 141,900-GT vessel on 6 November.  The ship has 2,130 cabins and suites, accommodation for 5,232 passengers and 28 restaurants and bars. It is larger than sister ship Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship.  

China State Shipbuilding Corporation chairman Xu Peng said the construction period had been shortened by eight months, building efficiency improved by 20% and the proportion of domestically sourced equipment increased by five percentage points.  

Adora Cruises is a Chinese cruise brand operated by Adora Cruises Limited, a joint venture between China Huaxia International Cruises and CSSC Cruise Technology Development. Its fleet also includes Adora Magic City, in commercial service since January 2024, and Adora Mediterranea, operating in China since September 2023.  

China Huaxia International Cruises was established in Shanghai in December 2023 under state-owned China Tourism Group and became Adora Cruises' controlling shareholder on 1 January 2025.  

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, China's state-owned shipbuilding group.

CSSC Cruise Technology Development is the group's cruise industry development company.

Topics:

shipbuilding

cruises

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