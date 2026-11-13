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2026 November 13   13:44

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Hapag-Lloyd delays $4.2bn takeover of Israeli liner ZIM to first-quarter 2027

The expected closing of German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd's $4.2bn acquisition of Israeli rival ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has slipped from late 2026 to the first quarter of 2027, a 12 November investor presentation shows.  

The revised timetable comes as the Hamburg-based group seeks outstanding regulatory approvals, particularly in Israel, where the government retains special rights over ZIM through its golden share.  

Israel's Government Companies Authority halted its review of the original application in September after Hapag-Lloyd and Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds failed to submit a detailed revised proposal by the deadline.  

A revised plan for the establishment of an independent Israeli container carrier, New ZIM, is expected to be submitted shortly. All antitrust filings have been made and initial approvals received, but the acquisition remains conditional on further clearances.  

Under the proposed arrangement, a FIMI-controlled company would assume certain obligations owed by ZIM to the Israeli state and receive 12 vessels and other assets.  

The original February announcement envisaged 16 vessels for New ZIM, while Hapag-Lloyd's November financial report specifies 12 vessels for the asset transfer. The final fleet size remains unconfirmed.  

Hapag-Lloyd signed the merger agreement on 16 February, offering $35 in cash for each ZIM share. The transaction values the Israeli carrier at approximately $4.2bn and was approved by ZIM shareholders on 30 April.  

The combination would create a fleet of more than 400 vessels with capacity exceeding 3m TEU, consolidating Hapag-Lloyd's position as the world's fifth-largest container shipping company.  

The German group expects annual synergies of $300m to $500m, primarily through network optimisation and procurement. It plans to fund the acquisition using available liquidity and up to $2.5bn in short-term external financing.  Hapag-Lloyd and ZIM will continue operating as independent companies until the transaction closes.  

Hapag-Lloyd operated 301 container vessels with capacity of approximately 2.5m TEU at the end of September 2026, serving more than 600 ports through 129 liner services.  

Topics:

ZIM

Hapag-Lloyd

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