DP World advances opening of two terminals in Fujairah, UAE, by six months

Dubai-based ports group DP World has brought forward the targeted start of phased operations at two terminals in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, by six months, a senior executive said.

The Al Rugaylat container and multipurpose terminal and Dibba General Cargo terminal are now targeted to begin phased operations within 18 to 24 months, compared with an earlier estimate of 24 to 30 months.

The projects represent investment of about AED 2.5bn ($681m) over several years. DP World reached an agreement in principle with the Fujairah Ports Authority in July 2026 for a 50-year concession.

Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, chief executive and managing director of DP World GCC, acknowledged the challenge of the accelerated schedule. "We're targeting in 18 months," he said. He said the terminals would provide an alternative gateway rather than replace Jebel Ali. Al Rugaylat, near Fujairah International Airport, is designed to handle up to 2.5m TEU annually, 1.7m tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 car equivalent units.

The deepwater terminal will be able to accommodate ultra-large containerships. Dibba will add up to 3.6m tonnes of annual general cargo capacity, expanding roll-on/roll-off capability. Together, the terminals are expected to lift DP World's container-handling capacity in the UAE from 19.4m TEU to almost 22m TEU.

Shehab Mohamad Aljasmi, chief commercial officer for ports and terminals at DP World GCC, said the group transported more than 1m TEU from UAE east coast ports to Jebel Ali and domestic markets by road and rail between the first week of March and the end of October 2026.

DP World manages and operates more than 3,000 trucks, including 700 company-owned vehicles, with around 3,500 TEU moving through its inland corridors daily. Additional cargo routes run through Sohar and Duqm in Oman and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The new terminals will be linked to Jebel Ali and the Jebel Ali Free Zone through the group's inland logistics network, serving cargo demand whether traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted or fully restored.

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered ports and logistics group operating in more than 80 countries across marine terminals, freight forwarding, contract logistics and economic zones. Its global gross container throughput reached 93.4m TEU in 2025.