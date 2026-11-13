Fincantieri lifts 2026 EBITDA forecast as backlog hits €44.7bn

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has raised its 2026 EBITDA forecast to €715m-€725m ($792m-$803m) from €700m-€710m ($776m-$787m) as its order backlog hit €44.7bn ($49.5bn), nine-month results released on Thursday show.

EBITDA rose 10.9% to €511m ($566m) from €461m ($511m), with the margin improving to 7.7% from 6.9% a year earlier and 7.6% in the first half, helped by shipbuilding margins and underwater operations. Revenue fell to €6.605bn ($7.319bn) from €6.725bn ($7.452bn), reflecting a 2025 order for two Indonesian Navy vessels and changes to US Navy programmes. Further US contracts are expected in the coming months.

The order backlog grew 8.8% from year-end 2025. Total backlog rose 14.9% to €72.6bn ($80.4bn) from €63.2bn ($70.0bn), equivalent to 7.9 times 2025 revenue. Order intake fell to €9.7bn ($10.7bn) from €16bn ($17.7bn), representing 88% of the €11bn ($12.2bn) full-year target. Contracts worth €12.3bn ($13.6bn) signed by September had yet to take effect. A €1.8bn ($2.0bn) deal for two Italian Navy DDX destroyers includes €800m ($886m) in options, with revenue contributions expected from 2027.

The group delivered 19 vessels from 10 yards and had 90 ships on order for delivery through 2036, extending to 2039 if financing is secured for an April Princess Cruises contract. Adjusted net debt dropped to €730m ($809m) from €756m ($838m) at midyear and €1.311bn ($1.453bn) at end-2025, cutting leverage to 1.0 times from 1.9 times. Excluding February's capital increase, net debt stood at €1.208bn ($1.339bn) and leverage at 1.7 times. The capital proceeds are earmarked for acquisitions announced in July.

Fincantieri maintained 2026 revenue guidance of €9.3bn-€9.4bn ($10.3bn-$10.4bn) and net profit of €140m-€180m ($155m-$199m). Its leverage target improved to 1.0 times including the capital increase, or 1.7 times without it, against 1.3 and 2.0 times previously.

Chief executive Pierroberto Folgiero said the results showed the ability to “translate strong demand into increasingly profitable growth”. Fincantieri has also joined Poste Italiane and TIM to develop a national physical AI value chain.