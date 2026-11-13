  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fincantieri lifts 2026 EBITDA forecast as backlog hits €44.7bn

2026 November 13   14:20

shipbuilding

Fincantieri lifts 2026 EBITDA forecast as backlog hits €44.7bn

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has raised its 2026 EBITDA forecast to €715m-€725m ($792m-$803m) from €700m-€710m ($776m-$787m) as its order backlog hit €44.7bn ($49.5bn), nine-month results released on Thursday show.  

EBITDA rose 10.9% to €511m ($566m) from €461m ($511m), with the margin improving to 7.7% from 6.9% a year earlier and 7.6% in the first half, helped by shipbuilding margins and underwater operations. Revenue fell to €6.605bn ($7.319bn) from €6.725bn ($7.452bn), reflecting a 2025 order for two Indonesian Navy vessels and changes to US Navy programmes. Further US contracts are expected in the coming months.  

The order backlog grew 8.8% from year-end 2025. Total backlog rose 14.9% to €72.6bn ($80.4bn) from €63.2bn ($70.0bn), equivalent to 7.9 times 2025 revenue.  Order intake fell to €9.7bn ($10.7bn) from €16bn ($17.7bn), representing 88% of the €11bn ($12.2bn) full-year target. Contracts worth €12.3bn ($13.6bn) signed by September had yet to take effect. A €1.8bn ($2.0bn) deal for two Italian Navy DDX destroyers includes €800m ($886m) in options, with revenue contributions expected from 2027.  

The group delivered 19 vessels from 10 yards and had 90 ships on order for delivery through 2036, extending to 2039 if financing is secured for an April Princess Cruises contract.  Adjusted net debt dropped to €730m ($809m) from €756m ($838m) at midyear and €1.311bn ($1.453bn) at end-2025, cutting leverage to 1.0 times from 1.9 times. Excluding February's capital increase, net debt stood at €1.208bn ($1.339bn) and leverage at 1.7 times. The capital proceeds are earmarked for acquisitions announced in July.  

Fincantieri maintained 2026 revenue guidance of €9.3bn-€9.4bn ($10.3bn-$10.4bn) and net profit of €140m-€180m ($155m-$199m). Its leverage target improved to 1.0 times including the capital increase, or 1.7 times without it, against 1.3 and 2.0 times previously.  

Chief executive Pierroberto Folgiero said the results showed the ability to “translate strong demand into increasingly profitable growth”. Fincantieri has also joined Poste Italiane and TIM to develop a national physical AI value chain.  

Topics:

Fincantieri

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:14

Ship transits through Turkey’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles fall 7.4% in nine months

15:46

Greek shipowner Seanergy adds four bulkers for $264m in $855m fleet expansion

15:04

Chinese yards hold all 152 orders for 5,000–7,499 TEU container ships

14:43

Maersk opens 7,000-TEU logistics hub in Uruguay after $20m-plus investment

13:54

DP World advances opening of two terminals in Fujairah, UAE, by six months

13:44

Hapag-Lloyd delays $4.2bn takeover of Israeli liner ZIM to first-quarter 2027

12:53

China's largest home-built cruise ship completes trial voyage to Guangzhou

12:28

US-based shipowner Pangaea's bulker hits bridge near Philadelphia

10:23

UK sanctions 10 tankers and Rosneft’s Arctic oil project in Russia

09:59

Los Angeles port becomes first in US to exceed 1m TEU in consecutive months

2026 November 12

18:06

HD Hyundai and US defence firm Anduril launch 600-ton drone ship in South Korea

17:16

US shipbuilder Saronic orders world's largest shiplift for Texas yard

16:54

IACS issues gas safety guidance for ammonia and hydrogen ships

16:45

Ghana's Prime Meridian Docks starts $137m ship repair yard at Takoradi port

16:34

Nordion Energi installs biogas tank at Gothenburg port

16:20

HHLA's operating profit falls 31% as Hamburg volumes slide in the first nine months of 2026

16:04

Konecranes wins first new mobile harbour crane order in Peru

15:41

Swedish shipping line Wallenius SOL becomes Wallenius Link after buyout

15:14

US liner SS United States sunk off Florida as world's largest artificial reef

14:34

DP World wins 10-year extension at Chile's San Antonio port with $227m pledge

14:04

Singapore seeks operators for up to two floating LNG storage vessels

13:44

Maersk confirms data theft amid $5m hacker demand

13:00

Australia's Blue Carbon launches solar-powered oPod Mini monitoring buoy

12:50

Fincantieri, Poste Italiane and TIM launch shipyard AI pact

11:40

Shipping coalition targets 20% electricity share by 2035 at COP31 in Turkey

10:30

Ferrochrome volumes rise 41.92% at India's Paradip port in the current 2026-27 financial year

10:01

Singapore ship retrofit fund FEET first to adopt revised green finance rules

09:20

Swedish PowerCell wins $1.5m fuel cell order for maritime ammonia project in Norway

08:10

Danish bunker supplier Monjasa buys five tankers in record West Africa deal

07:00

US energy agency sees Brent at $77 by late 2027 as Middle East oil flows recover

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news