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2026 November 13   14:43

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Maersk opens 7,000-TEU logistics hub in Uruguay after $20m-plus investment

Maersk has opened a 7,000-TEU logistics hub in Montevideo, Uruguay, following a private investment of more than $20m, according to a company statement.  

The 71,000-square-metre facility brings container handling, cargo services and logistics operations together at one site, connecting inland supply chains with the Port of Montevideo. It is located on the Route 1 access corridor, at the junction of Camino Cibils and Camino Burghi.  

The complex has 3,200 square metres of covered cargo-handling and storage space, more than 1,000 pallet positions and 140 reefer plugs. It has six inbound and six outbound gates, container-handling equipment and terminal tractors.  

Services include empty-container pick-up, return, inspection, storage, maintenance and repair; equipment availability; container preparation, stuffing and de-stuffing; full-container storage; cargo inspection; reefer power; and integrated logistics management. The site accommodates bonded and domestic operations and is intended to reduce handovers between logistics activities.  

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi attended the inauguration alongside presidency secretary Alejandro Sánchez and transport minister Lucía Etcheverry. Maersk executives at the event included Antonio Dominguez, president for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Ricardo Rocha, president for the East Coast of South America, as well as customers and business partners.  

“Uruguay plays an important role in connecting regional supply chains with international markets. This investment strengthens our capabilities in Montevideo and our connection with the Port of Montevideo, while expanding the solutions we can offer customers moving cargo through the region. It reflects our commitment to investing in the logistics infrastructure needed to support trade and growth across Latin America,” Dominguez said.  

“By bringing container services, cargo handling, storage and logistics capabilities together in one location, we can simplify operations for our customers and provide greater flexibility and visibility. This facility gives us the infrastructure and scale to support different cargo flows through Montevideo and connect inland operations more efficiently with the port and international markets,” Rocha said.  

Solar panels, automated temperature and climate controls, humidity management and architectural features to maximise natural light are intended to reduce the facility's environmental footprint. The project is expected to achieve LEED Gold certification.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk is an integrated shipping and logistics group operating ocean transport services, inland logistics networks and container terminals. It serves more than 100,000 customers in almost 130 countries, employs more than 100,000 people and operates container terminals at more than 60 locations worldwide.

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