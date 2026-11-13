Chinese yards hold all 152 orders for 5,000–7,499 TEU container ships

Chinese shipyards hold the entire global orderbook for container ships of 5,000–7,499 TEU, with the backlog jumping from 27 vessels in 2025 to 152 in 2026, figures from British transport consultancy MDS Transmodal show.

The combined capacity on order in the segment rose from around 162,000 TEU to 908,000 TEU, an increase of approximately 462%. Both figures measure ships on order, rather than contracts signed during the year.

China's share of the 10,000–12,499 TEU segment eased from all 66 ships on order in 2025 to 93 of 99 vessels in 2026. In the 15,000–17,499 TEU category, its share fell from 46% to 41%, the only size range in which Chinese builders account for less than half the backlog.

Chinese yards increased their share of orders for 17,500–19,999 TEU ships from 75% to 88%, while their share of vessels of at least 20,000 TEU climbed from 94% to 96%.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation, or CSSC, tops the global shipbuilding group ranking with 3.86 million TEU on order, followed by Dalian-based Hengli Heavy Industry with 2.47 million TEU. Hengli has yet to deliver its first container ship. Five of the six shipbuilding groups with more than 1 million TEU on order are Chinese; South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is the sole exception.

The orderbook growth is putting pressure on shipyard capacity. Some newbuilding slots were sold before the dry docks intended to build the ships existed, leaving part of the backlog dependent on expansion projects proceeding as planned. Estimates of the worldwide container ship orderbook range from MDS Transmodal's 14.2 million TEU to nearly 16 million TEU and 16.78 million TEU. The highest estimate equals 48% of the existing fleet. MDS Transmodal analyst Antonella Teodoro says its figures can lag announced contracts by months because vessels are added to its database only after receiving unique identification numbers.

MDS Transmodal is a British transport economics consultancy. Its Containership Databank covers more than 8,000 container-carrying vessels, including ships on order.