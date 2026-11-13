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2026 November 13   15:46

shipbuilding

Greek shipowner Seanergy adds four bulkers for $264m in $855m fleet expansion

Greek shipowner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has agreed to acquire four Capesize and Newcastlemax bulkers for about $264m, lifting its 12-vessel investment programme to $855m, the company disclosed.  

The latest purchases comprise two newbuildings and two Japanese-built secondhand ships, with deliveries from January 2027 to the second half of 2029.

The wider programme covers nine newbuildings and three secondhand vessels, adding 2.3m dwt and increasing fleet capacity by more than 50%.  

The first arrival will be a 180,000-dwt Capesize built in Japan in 2019 and to be renamed Midnightship. Seanergy will also take a scrubber-fitted, 210,000-dwt Newcastlemax ordered in July from Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) Co., Ltd. and Hengli Shipbuilding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., due in the first quarter of 2029.  

An 181,000-dwt scrubber-fitted Capesize under construction in Japan and a 210,000-dwt Japanese-built Newcastlemax dating from 2014 are both scheduled for the second half of 2029.  

Seanergy has paid a 10% deposit for Midnightship, with 90% due on delivery. The 2014-built ship also carries a 10% deposit requirement. Both newbuilding contracts leave 60% payable on delivery, with earlier payments linked to construction milestones.  

The owner has paid $127.4m towards its investment programme, leaving $727.6m due through 2029. Cash, including restricted cash, stood at $167.9m at the end of September.

Four of six ships due in 2027 and 2028 have secured, or are close to securing, multi-year employment with minimum rates and index-linked earnings. Seanergy estimates its newbuildings are worth $85m more than their contract prices.  

The first newbuilding in Seanergy's history is now due in January 2027, four months early. The company has also agreed terms to sell its 2009-built Capesize Friendship to related-party United Maritime Corporation for $33m, subject to financing approval and final contracts.

The deal is expected to release $19.6m in net cash and produce a $12.4m book gain; Seanergy will retain management of the ship.  

Third-quarter net profit more than doubled to $26m from $12.8m, with revenue up to $57.5m from $47m. Daily time-charter equivalent earnings rose 46% to $34,266.

Nine-month net income reached $61.9m from $8.8m, while adjusted EBITDA doubled to $110.5m.

Seanergy is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. It owns or finance-leases 19 vessels. 

Topics:

vessel acquisition

shipbuilding

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