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2026 November 13   16:14

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Ship transits through Turkey’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles fall 7.4% in nine months

Vessel traffic through Turkey’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits fell 7.4% year on year to 58,104 passages in the first nine months of 2026, with a sharp third-quarter contraction accounting for most of the decline, figures published by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure show.  

The combined total was down 4,632 passages from 62,736 a year earlier. Bosphorus traffic declined 8.4% to 27,211 from 29,710, while passages through the Dardanelles fell 6.5% to 30,893 from 33,026.  

The decline accelerated in the third quarter, when traffic through the two waterways dropped 17.8% to 17,886 passages from 21,748 in the same period of 2025.  

The Bosphorus recorded the sharper contraction, with July-September transits plunging 23.2% to 7,934 from 10,329. Dardanelles traffic fell 12.8% to 9,952 from 11,419.  

The figures marked a significant deterioration from the first half, when combined passages slipped just 1.9% to 40,218 from 40,988 a year earlier.  General cargo ships accounted for the largest number of passages in the first six months, at 13,127, followed by bulk carriers with 7,777 and container ships with 5,188.  

The combined gross tonnage of vessels passing through the straits reached 767.5m GT during the first half, while 24,260 passages involved pilotage services.  

The Bosphorus and Dardanelles connect the Black Sea to the Mediterranean via the Sea of Marmara, providing a maritime corridor for commercial shipping. 

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