South African Sasol signs deal to study floating LNG terminal in Mozambique

South African energy and chemicals group Sasol has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mozambique's state-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) to assess the development of a floating LNG import and regasification terminal, the Mozambican company said.

The agreement covers a proposed floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) near Inhassoro in northern Inhambane province, with Sasol providing technical support for feasibility studies, environmental and social impact assessments and front-end engineering design (FEED).

The memorandum was signed on 11 November by ENH chairman and chief executive Rudêncio Morais and Sasol's managing director in Mozambique, Sónia Matsinhe Chembeze, during the Africa Gas & LNG Summit 2026 in Maputo. Mozambican Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Levi attended the ceremony at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre.

ENH new business director Rijcard Manuel cited Sasol's experience in developing and operating gas infrastructure and its potential role as a gas buyer as factors behind the agreement.

The proposed terminal forms part of a wider plan to transport LNG from Mozambique's northern Rovuma Basin by sea to receiving facilities further south, where it would be regasified and delivered to industrial customers through existing and planned pipelines.

ENH had previously outlined a project estimated at around $250m, involving two FSRUs at Inhassoro and the Port of Beira in Sofala province, together with approximately 140 km of pipeline infrastructure connecting the facilities to the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (ROMPCO) network. ENH has targeted 2030 or 2031 for the wider infrastructure to become operational, alongside the development of Mozambique LNG, Rovuma LNG and Coral North.

The project is intended to secure alternative gas supplies for Mozambique and South Africa as production from the Pande and Temane fields declines. ENH signed a separate memorandum with ROMPCO on 12 November to assess the technical, commercial and financial viability of the Inhassoro-Beira infrastructure. Morais and ROMPCO chief executive Mlandzeni Boyce signed that agreement.

The earlier $250m estimate relates to the wider infrastructure proposal rather than Sasol's obligations under the memorandum.

Sasol is a South African integrated chemicals and energy company whose cooperation with ENH dates to agreements signed in 2000. Gas production under their Petroleum Production Agreement began in 2004, followed by production under a separate Production Sharing Agreement in 2025.

ROMPCO is a gas transportation joint venture involving Sasol and Mozambican and South African state-owned interests. Its cross-border pipeline supplies customers in both countries, including Sasol's Secunda industrial complex.