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2026 November 13   17:02

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Six West African states validate draft marine pollution response pact in Gambia

Six West African countries have technically validated a draft agreement to coordinate marine pollution emergency responses across more than 1.2 million square kilometres of shared waters, with a signing process planned for 2027, the International Maritime Organization said.  

Representatives of Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Senegal validated all articles of the draft memorandum of understanding and the proposed structure of its annexes at talks in Banjul, The Gambia, from 26 to 29 October 2026.  

The agreement remains unsigned. It must undergo further consolidation and translation into French and Portuguese before completion and the proposed signing process.  

The framework covers harmonisation of national regulations, cooperation between states, mutual assistance during incidents and governance arrangements. It addresses oil and hazardous-substance pollution as maritime traffic and offshore oil and gas activity increase in the region.  

The four-day meeting brought together 21 representatives from maritime, environmental and disaster management authorities. It was organised by the IMO and oil and gas industry association Ipieca through the Global Initiative for West, Central and Southern Africa (GI WACAF), and hosted by the Gambia Maritime Administration. French marine pollution specialist CEDRE, ITOPF and UK consultancy Marittima Ltd helped facilitate the talks.  

The initiative follows talks in Dakar, Senegal, in 2025 on regional preparedness and the use of chemical dispersants against oil spills. The six states requested continued support to complete the agreement, which supports the 1990 Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation Convention and complements the Abidjan Convention and its Emergency Protocol.  

The IMO is the UN agency responsible for international shipping safety and pollution prevention. Ipieca is an international oil and gas industry association. GI WACAF is their regional technical cooperation project, established in 2006.  

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