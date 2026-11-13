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2026 November 13   17:12

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Liberia gives ships 30 days to correct maritime labour documents

Liberia has given shipowners 30 days to correct maritime labour documentation for vessels that renewed their certificates without incorporating the 2022 amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC), Marine Advisory 26/2026 issued on 12 November shows.  

The deadline applies to Liberian-flagged ships that underwent their first MLC renewal inspection on or after 23 December 2024 without carrying the revised Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance (DMLC).  

Affected vessels must obtain an updated DMLC Part I, identified as Rev.2-08/15/2024, from the maritime administration and submit a revised DMLC Part II for review and acceptance within 30 days of the advisory's date.  

Ships that underwent initial inspections for maritime labour certification on or after 23 December 2024 without incorporating the amendments should also update their declarations within the same period. The advisory makes the requirement mandatory for ships that renewed their certificates but uses advisory wording for those undergoing initial certification.  

Additional MLC inspections may be necessary to certify the revised DMLC Part II and reissue the maritime labour certificate.  

The authority has instructed shipowners, operators, recognised organisations and masters to ensure that revised declarations are carried on board before the first MLC renewal inspection following the amendments' entry into force.  

Approved by the International Labour Organization in June 2022, the amendments took effect on 23 December 2024. They cover seafarer recruitment and repatriation, onboard recreational facilities, food and catering, occupational health and safety, accident prevention and medical care.  

The changes affect five areas of the DMLC, numbered 5, 9, 10, 11 and 12.  Liberia had previously introduced transitional arrangements under Marine Advisory 24/2024, issued on 15 August 2024, requiring ships to bring their maritime labour certificates and accompanying declarations into compliance by the first renewal inspection after the amendments took effect.  

The Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry is administered by US-based LISCR LLC, a Delaware limited liability company acting as the Liberian government's exclusive agent for its maritime programme. The company also administers Liberia's corporate registry and provides regulatory, supervisory and certification services.

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