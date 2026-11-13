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2026 November 13   17:23

shipping

India opens ship register to vessels with over 50% qualifying ownership

India has opened its ship register to vessels with more than 50% qualifying ownership, replacing the previous requirement for full eligible ownership, a government notification shows.  

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways set the new threshold in notification S.O. 6114(E), dated 9 November and published in the Gazette of India on 12 November 2026, under Section 15(1) of the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025.  

The change allows ships with minority stakes held by other investors to qualify for Indian registration. Majority ownership must represent legal title to more than half the shares in the vessel itself, held by one or more eligible owners.  

Under India's 2026 vessel registration rules, each ship is divided into 100 ownership shares. Qualifying owners must collectively hold at least 51 shares, making an equal 50:50 split insufficient.  

Eligible owners include Indian citizens, non-resident Indians (NRIs), holders of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status and companies or other bodies established under central or state legislation with a registered office or principal place of business in India.  

The provisions also cover co-operative societies registered under the 1912 legislation or applicable state law, multi-state co-operative societies under the 2002 legislation and limited liability partnerships registered under the 2008 act. These entities must also meet the Indian office or principal-place-of-business requirement.  

Where an NRI or OCI holder owns the majority interest, registration is conditional on appointing an authorised representative who is either an Indian citizen residing in India or an India-incorporated corporate body with a registered office or principal place of business in the country.  

Meeting the ownership threshold does not automatically secure Indian-flag registration. Owners must submit the required ownership declaration, survey certificate and supporting documents for verification before a registration certificate can be issued.  

The notification was signed by Venkatesapathy S., joint secretary at the ministry.  

India's Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, previously required vessels to be wholly owned by qualifying Indian individuals or entities.

The Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, replaced that framework, allowing the government to determine the required ownership proportion through separate notifications.  

The 2025 legislation also exempts vessels wholly owned by OCI holders from compulsory Indian registration.

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