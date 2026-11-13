HJ Shipbuilding & Construction's nine-month operating profit jumps ninefold

South Korean shipbuilder HJ Shipbuilding & Construction increased its operating profit more than ninefold to KRW 155.4bn ($116.3m) in the first nine months of 2026, driven by container ship construction and US Navy repair contracts, the company confirmed.

The Busan-based group disclosed the results on 12 November, with consolidated revenue rising 46.3% to KRW 2.0044trn ($1.50bn) from KRW 1.3701trn ($1.02bn) a year earlier.

Operating profit climbed from KRW 16.6bn ($12.4m), while net profit increased from KRW 2.9bn ($2.2m) to KRW 130.6bn ($97.7m).

Shipbuilding generated KRW 149.7bn ($112m), accounting for about 96% of group operating profit. Revenue from the division surged 88.1% to KRW 1.1297trn ($845.1m) from KRW 600.5bn ($449.2m), as construction of higher-margin container vessels accelerated and naval maintenance contracts contributed to earnings.

Higher dock utilisation and improved production efficiency helped maintain output despite fewer working days during summer holidays and South Korea's Chuseok holiday period.

The earnings improvement also reflects HJ's expansion into the US Navy's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market. In October, the shipbuilder completed its first US Navy MRO assignment involving the 40,000-tonne supply ship USNS Amelia Earhart at its Yeongdo shipyard in Busan.

The contract, awarded through the US Naval Supply Systems Command and Military Sealift Command, was expanded after additional maintenance requirements emerged, increasing its value and contributing further revenue and profit.

HJ has also strengthened its commercial shipbuilding orderbook. In September, it secured a KRW 678.9bn ($507.9m) contract for four 10,100-TEU container ships from an Oceania-based shipping company, bringing its orders for vessels of that size to eight in 2026.

The group's construction division recorded revenue of KRW 874.2bn ($654m) and operating profit of KRW 5.6bn ($4.2m), supported by public infrastructure, civil engineering and residential projects.

HJ plans to focus on profitable contracts, cost controls and operational efficiency across both divisions.

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction is a South Korean shipbuilding and construction corporation with shipbuilding operations dating back to 1937. Its activities include commercial vessel construction, naval shipbuilding, civil engineering, infrastructure development and residential construction in South Korea and overseas.