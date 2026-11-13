Pakistan's state LNG buyer seeks two cargoes after rejecting $31/MMBtu bid

Pakistan LNG Limited has launched a fresh tender for two spot liquefied natural gas cargoes for delivery in December and January after rejecting three offers in an earlier procurement round, official tender documents show.

The state-owned importer is seeking two cargoes of 140,000 cubic metres each, with a tolerance of 5%, for delivery to Port Qasim in Karachi on a delivered ex-ship basis.

The first shipment is scheduled for 14-16 December 2026, followed by a second cargo on 9-11 January 2027. The new tender, PLL/IMP/LNGT81, was issued on 12 November.

Suppliers have until 2pm Pakistan time on 18 November to submit offers through the EPADS electronic procurement platform. Technical bids will be opened at 2.30pm.

The procurement carries registration number P196029 and regulatory tracking number TS0000017995E.

The latest attempt follows PLL's rejection of three bids under tender PLL/IMP/LNGT80, launched on 4 November.

UK-incorporated TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited offered approximately $27.30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for December delivery, equivalent to an indicative PKR 24.43bn ($88.4m).

QatarEnergy Trading LLC of Qatar submitted a competing offer of $31/MMBtu, equivalent to PKR 27.78bn ($100.5m).

TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited was the sole bidder for the January cargo, offering $27.10/MMBtu, or PKR 24.28bn ($87.9m).

The original 6 November bidding deadline had been extended to 10 November at a supplier's request. All three offers were subsequently rejected because of their high prices.

Pakistan is targeting 18 LNG cargoes between November 2026 and February 2027, compared with an earlier proposal for 24 shipments. The country is also seeking additional supplies under its two long-term LNG agreements with Qatar.

Pakistan LNG Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Government Holdings (Private) Limited, which is entirely owned by the Pakistani government. The company operates under the Ministry of Energy's Petroleum Division and is responsible for LNG procurement and supply arrangements.

TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited is a UK-incorporated company within France's TotalEnergies group, engaged in natural gas and LNG trading.