India confirms $3.2bn shipbuilding cluster plan in Andhra Pradesh

India has reaffirmed in-principle approval for a proposed INR 300bn ($3.18bn) shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, targeting annual capacity of 1.2m GT, the country's ports ministry confirmed on 12 November.

Ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal outlined the project at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. The approval forms part of India's National Shipbuilding Mission and predates the November announcement.

Indian state-owned shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has been selected as the anchor shipyard for the development. It signed a memorandum of understanding with project company National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park–Andhra Pradesh (NSHIP-AP) on 18 September.

The agreement was signed by MDL chairman and managing director Capt. Jagmohan (Retd.) and NSHIP-AP managing director Praveen Adhithya C.V., in the presence of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The proposed shipyard is expected to attract INR 150bn ($1.59bn) in investment over five to seven years, subject to regulatory approvals, and generate about 45,000 direct and indirect jobs.

MDL plans facilities for tankers, bulk carriers, containerships, LNG carriers and other large specialised vessels.

“Dugarajapatnam offers the scale and maritime potential required for developing a globally competitive shipyard,” Jagmohan said at the September signing. An earlier feasibility study put the cost of shipbuilding and repair facilities at INR 292.54bn ($3.10bn), with a further INR 95.13bn ($1.01bn) estimated for the port, which is proposed to be developed by the central government. These are separate estimates from the INR 300bn cluster investment figure.

The project covers 3,488 acres, with about 2.1km of waterfront and planned dredged depths of 13m to 15m. A revised feasibility report remains under review, while land acquisition is progressing.