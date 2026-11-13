  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India confirms $3.2bn shipbuilding cluster plan in Andhra Pradesh

2026 November 13   17:53

shipbuilding

India confirms $3.2bn shipbuilding cluster plan in Andhra Pradesh

India has reaffirmed in-principle approval for a proposed INR 300bn ($3.18bn) shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, targeting annual capacity of 1.2m GT, the country's ports ministry confirmed on 12 November.  

Ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal outlined the project at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. The approval forms part of India's National Shipbuilding Mission and predates the November announcement.  

Indian state-owned shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has been selected as the anchor shipyard for the development. It signed a memorandum of understanding with project company National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park–Andhra Pradesh (NSHIP-AP) on 18 September.  

The agreement was signed by MDL chairman and managing director Capt. Jagmohan (Retd.) and NSHIP-AP managing director Praveen Adhithya C.V., in the presence of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.  

The proposed shipyard is expected to attract INR 150bn ($1.59bn) in investment over five to seven years, subject to regulatory approvals, and generate about 45,000 direct and indirect jobs.  

MDL plans facilities for tankers, bulk carriers, containerships, LNG carriers and other large specialised vessels.  

“Dugarajapatnam offers the scale and maritime potential required for developing a globally competitive shipyard,” Jagmohan said at the September signing.  An earlier feasibility study put the cost of shipbuilding and repair facilities at INR 292.54bn ($3.10bn), with a further INR 95.13bn ($1.01bn) estimated for the port, which is proposed to be developed by the central government. These are separate estimates from the INR 300bn cluster investment figure.  

The project covers 3,488 acres, with about 2.1km of waterfront and planned dredged depths of 13m to 15m. A revised feasibility report remains under review, while land acquisition is progressing.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:27

Singapore fuel alliance says US ethanol could fuel 300-plus methanol-capable ships

18:17

Hamina LNG opens 2027 bookings at HaminaKotka port

18:07

US Coast Guard clears MSC Poesia cruise ship after 11-day detention in Miami

17:43

Pakistan's state LNG buyer seeks two cargoes after rejecting $31/MMBtu bid

17:33

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction's nine-month operating profit jumps ninefold

17:23

India opens ship register to vessels with over 50% qualifying ownership

17:12

Liberia gives ships 30 days to correct maritime labour documents

17:02

Six West African states validate draft marine pollution response pact in Gambia

16:57

South African Sasol signs deal to study floating LNG terminal in Mozambique

16:14

Ship transits through Turkey’s Bosphorus and Dardanelles fall 7.4% in nine months

15:46

Greek shipowner Seanergy adds four bulkers for $264m in $855m fleet expansion

15:04

Chinese yards hold all 152 orders for 5,000–7,499 TEU container ships

14:43

Maersk opens 7,000-TEU logistics hub in Uruguay after $20m-plus investment

14:20

Fincantieri lifts 2026 EBITDA forecast as backlog hits €44.7bn

13:54

DP World advances opening of two terminals in Fujairah, UAE, by six months

13:44

Hapag-Lloyd delays $4.2bn takeover of Israeli liner ZIM to first-quarter 2027

12:53

China's largest home-built cruise ship completes trial voyage to Guangzhou

12:28

US-based shipowner Pangaea's bulker hits bridge near Philadelphia

10:23

UK sanctions 10 tankers and Rosneft’s Arctic oil project in Russia

09:59

Los Angeles port becomes first in US to exceed 1m TEU in consecutive months

2026 November 12

18:06

HD Hyundai and US defence firm Anduril launch 600-ton drone ship in South Korea

17:16

US shipbuilder Saronic orders world's largest shiplift for Texas yard

16:54

IACS issues gas safety guidance for ammonia and hydrogen ships

16:45

Ghana's Prime Meridian Docks starts $137m ship repair yard at Takoradi port

16:34

Nordion Energi installs biogas tank at Gothenburg port

16:20

HHLA's operating profit falls 31% as Hamburg volumes slide in the first nine months of 2026

16:04

Konecranes wins first new mobile harbour crane order in Peru

15:41

Swedish shipping line Wallenius SOL becomes Wallenius Link after buyout

15:14

US liner SS United States sunk off Florida as world's largest artificial reef

14:34

DP World wins 10-year extension at Chile's San Antonio port with $227m pledge

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news