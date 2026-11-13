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2026 November 13   18:07

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US Coast Guard clears MSC Poesia cruise ship after 11-day detention in Miami

The Panama-flagged cruise ship MSC Poesia has been cleared to resume sailing from Miami after an 11-day detention over safety and environmental deficiencies, the US Coast Guard confirmed.  

The 2008-built, 92,627-gt vessel departed PortMiami on 12 November for a 10-night round-trip Caribbean cruise after inspectors verified that the deficiencies had been corrected. The ship is understood to have sailed with 2,333 passengers, against a capacity of 3,223 guests and 1,039 crew members.

The Coast Guard detained MSC Poesia on 1 November after a port state control inspection identified problems with onboard systems.  

Captain Frank Florio, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said inspectors had "identified deficiencies with systems on board the vessel that we are addressing with MSC."  

Neither US authorities nor MSC Cruises has disclosed which systems were affected or what prompted the inspection. The precise cause of the detention remains unknown, and an investigation is understood to be continuing.  

The detention forced MSC Cruises to cancel an 11-night Western Caribbean voyage scheduled to depart Miami on 1 November, with calls planned in Jamaica, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Belize.  

More than 2,000 people were aboard when the vessel was detained. Passengers remained on board for two nights before the cancellation was announced on 3 November.  Among those affected were 56 Italian passengers, including 22 travellers from the province of Fermo.  

MSC Cruises said a "regulatory matter" arose before departure that could not be resolved in time. Affected passengers were offered full fare refunds, future cruise credits equivalent to 100% of the fares paid, reimbursement of eligible prepaid purchases and certain additional travel expenses, and assistance with their journeys home.  

MSC Poesia underwent a major refurbishment at Palumbo Malta Shipyard earlier in 2026 before operating its first Alaska season. The Musica-class vessel is one of four MSC Cruises ships based in Miami for the 2026/27 winter season.  

MSC Cruises is a privately owned cruise operator headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is part of MSC Group, a privately held Swiss shipping and logistics group. The cruise operator has a fleet of 23 ships serving destinations across five continents.

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