Hamina LNG opens 2027 bookings at HaminaKotka port

Finnish LNG terminal operator Hamina LNG Oy has opened a booking round for 2027 storage and regasification capacity at the Port of HaminaKotka, a 12 November capacity invitation shows.

The terminal is offering 300 LNG storage slots, each covering 650 MWh, or about 100 cubic metres, alongside 6,000 regasification slots of 1 MWh per gas day. Binding applications close on 7 December for the service year running from 1 January to 31 December 2027.

Customers can also request storage and regasification capacity for 2028–2030, conditional on securing a binding allocation for 2027. Bio-LNG services are available under the terminal's ISCC EU-certified storage system, with separate inventory accounting and a valid sustainability certificate required.

The 2027 tariff sets annual storage charges at €28,600 ($31,620) per slot, plus a €10,000 ($11,056) operating fee and a €1.65 ($1.82) per MWh throughput charge. Annual regasification costs €1.05 ($1.16) per MWh and quarterly bookings €1.40 ($1.55).

Monthly auctions start at €0.85 ($0.94) per MWh, while weekly and daily capacity costs €1.65 ($1.82) and €2 ($2.21) per MWh, respectively.

Vessel loading and unloading each cost €8,800 ($9,729) per operation, against €2,200 ($2,432) for bunkering. Fixed truck loading ranges from €55 ($61) to €220 ($243) per load, depending on monthly volume. Applications require a minimum 30 storage slots and 250 regasification slots.

Regasification allocations cannot exceed 100 slots for each storage slot secured.

Capacity awards are due by 14 December, with contracts scheduled for signature by 18 December. Services can start on 1 January 2027 once contract conditions, including any required bank guarantees, have been met.

Established in 2015, Hamina LNG Oy began commercial operations in October 2022. Its terminal has a 30,573-cubic-metre storage tank and can handle LNG carriers of approximately 25,000 cubic metres, with a maximum unloading rate of 2,000 cubic metres per hour. The Finnish company is a joint venture between Estonian energy company Alexela, which operates in fuel supply, biomethane production and energy infrastructure, and Finnish technology group Wärtsilä, a supplier of equipment and lifecycle services to the marine and energy sectors.