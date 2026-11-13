Singapore fuel alliance says US ethanol could fuel 300-plus methanol-capable ships

US ethanol could fuel more than 300 methanol-capable vessels in service or on order with limited engine and bunkering modifications, a study released on 11 November by a Singapore-based maritime fuel alliance has found.

The Maritime Ethanol & Methanol Alliance (MEMA) concluded that ethanol could be used alone or blended with methanol. Switching fuels may require adjustments to injection and engine controls, replacement seals and checks on bunkering equipment, tank coatings and fire protection.

US ethanol plants have annual capacity of 18.5bn gallons against production of 16.4bn gallons in 2025, leaving around 2bn gallons unused. The country accounted for 51% of global fuel ethanol output and exported 2.18bn gallons to about 80 countries, largely through Gulf Coast terminals.

The study puts annual marine fuel consumption at around 300m tonnes, worth an estimated $180bn. Supplying 1% of that volume by mass with ethanol would require about 1bn gallons annually. A 5% share by the mid-2030s would require approximately 5bn gallons. Both figures are illustrative scenarios rather than confirmed demand.

The alliance rates ethanol at technology readiness level 8–9. It estimates reductions of 40%–94% in nitrogen oxides and 90%–99% in particulate matter compared with heavy fuel oil, with sulphur oxides virtually eliminated.

US corn ethanol could deliver around 51% lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions than very low sulphur fuel oil. Net production costs after co-product revenue are estimated below $1 per gallon.

Marine engine developers WinGD, Everllence, formerly MAN Energy Solutions, and Wärtsilä have validated ethanol technology, while Caterpillar has developed conversion and blending options. Commercial deliveries of ethanol-capable engines are expected from 2027.

The findings follow Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk's commercial ship-to-ship bunkering of Tangier Maersk with 100% US-produced corn ethanol in Houston on 28 September 2026, after earlier trials aboard Laura Maersk and Antonia Maersk.

"The next challenge is consistency," said Clarence Woo, managing director of the Global Centre for Green Fuels (GCGF). Wider adoption will require standardised fuel specifications, feedstock traceability, certification, vessel approvals and competitive delivered fuel costs.