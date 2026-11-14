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2026 November 14   00:17

LNG

Japan's Inpex signs first LNG sales deals for $20.9bn project in Indonesia

Japan's Inpex has secured its first long-term LNG sales contracts for the $20.9bn Abadi project in Indonesia, a company financial presentation released on 12 November shows.  

The agreements, signed in Jakarta on 28 October, cover LNG sales to Indonesian gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) and power-sector fuel supplier PT PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI), plus pipeline gas deliveries to PT Pupuk Indonesia.  

Inpex Masela Ltd, PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela and Malaysian company Searah Masela Sdn Bhd signed as sellers. Indonesian energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia and upstream regulator SKK Migas chief Djoko Siswanto attended the ceremony.  

PGN has contracted 775 trillion British thermal units of LNG over 15 years, with deliveries expected from 2033. The agreement has an estimated value of $7.35bn.  

PLN EPI's contract covers 2.5m tonnes of LNG annually for 18 years, equivalent to approximately 40 cargoes a year, to supply power plants across Indonesia.  

The Abadi development in the Arafura Sea is designed to produce 9.5m tonnes of LNG annually, alongside 150m cubic feet of pipeline gas per day and up to 35,000 barrels of condensate daily.  Front-end engineering design for its floating production, storage and offloading facility and onshore LNG plant was completed in October. Engineering, procurement and construction tenders are underway.  Inpex is targeting a final investment decision around mid-2027, subject to updated project economics, completion of commercial agreements and regulatory approvals.

Production is planned to start in the early 2030s. The development includes carbon capture and storage facilities.  Negotiations with additional LNG buyers continue. Preliminary offtake agreements reached in May involved British energy company bp and Singapore-based Shell Eastern Trading (Pte) Ltd.  

Tokyo-based Inpex Corporation is a Japanese oil and gas exploration and production company that operates Australia's Ichthys LNG project. Its subsidiary Inpex Masela operates Abadi with a 65% interest.  

PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela is part of Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina upstream business, which holds a 20% project interest. Malaysia's national petroleum company PETRONAS holds the remaining 15%. 

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